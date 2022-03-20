60 frees, four reds and 13 yellows as Sligo deny Déise

Allianz FL Division 4

Sligo 0-15

Waterford 1-11

Sligo pipped 11 man Waterford by a point in a fiery Division 4 encounter at Fraher Field on Sunday.

An action-packed game contained 60 frees, four red cards, 13 yellows and a black.

Dylan Guiry, Dermot Ryan and Michael Curry saw red for the Déise while Jason Curry got a black card in injury time. Selector Frank Ryan was also sent to the stand by referee Chris Maguire while coach Peter Leahy confronted the official at the final whistle.

"I'm immensely proud of the players," said Waterford boss Ephie Fitzgerald. "When you say you got four fellas sent off, you'd think we lost our discipline. None of it. I just can't understand it. Brian Looby nearly got decapitated four or five times and they were yellow cards. We got red cards that were for nothing as far as I could see. I am just gutted for the players today because I think they were let down."

A wind-assisted Waterford led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break. Teenager Tom O'Connell blasted to the bottom corner of the net on 25 minutes as Sligo struggled without top scorer Niall Murphy who missed out due to injury.

33 frees, eight yellow cards and three reds were awarded in that opening half.

The hosts lost captain Dylan Guiry to two yellows after 17 minutes. Selector Frank Ryan was then dismissed before Déise defender Dermot Ryan got his marching orders in injury time on a straight red.

Seven unanswered points gave Sligo the initiative. Towering midfielder Sean Carrabine and super sub Nathan Rooney kicked two each. Jason Curry sent over his seventh free in injury time to close the gap to one.

In a chaotic finish, Michael Curry received his second yellow before his brother Jason left on a black.

Waterford have now lost 17 games by two points or less since 2015.

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine 0-5 (3fs), N Rooney, P O'Connor, A Reilly 0-2 each, D Quinn, B Egan (f), L Twomey, K Cawley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: J Curry 0-7 (7fs), T O'Connell 1-1, C Murray, B Lynch, D Hallihan 0-1 each.

SLIGO: A Devaney; M Walsh, E Lyons, P McNamara; N Mullen, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne; S Carrabine, G Gorman; K Cawley, P O’Connor, A Reilly; B Egan, M Gordon, L Towey.

Subs: C Griffin for Gorman (HT), N Rooney for Gordon (HT), K Gavigan for Quinn (49), D Conlon for Walsh (58).

WATERFORD: P Hunt, C Walsh, D Ó Cathasaigh, A Jones; D Ryan, D Guiry, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; S Curry, C Murray, B Lynch; T O'Connell, D Corcoran, D Hallihan.

Subs: J Walsh for S Curry (44), J O'Sullivan for Lynch (59), J Keane for Jones (61), C Burke for Hallihan (64), G Duffy for Corcoran (68).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare)