Longford loss leaves them battling for survival

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 21:51
Deniese O'Flaherty

Allianz FL Division 3

Longford 2-13 

Wicklow 0-20 

Wicklow secured their first win of the Allianz League campaign but it looks to have come too late to save them from the drop while Longford's survival hopes now hinge on next week's game against manager Billy O’Loughlin’s native Laois.

Longford blasted from the traps with goals from Jack Duggan and Darragh Doherty inside 10 minutes. But Wicklow settled and with Eoin Darcy to the fore, they were just a point behind in the 33rd minute. An Oran Kenny point edged Longford's lead to two 2-5 to 0-9 at the break.

The second half was a real tit-for-tat affair with Fintan O’Shea leading the charge on the restart along with Mark Jackson (‘45) and Paddy O’Keane. Wicklow took the lead in the 58th minute via a Kevin Quinn point followed by a Dean Healy effort.

Duggan (free) and Keelin McGann drew Longford level in the 67th minute but sub Alan Dillon nailed their winner in the 70th minute to the delight of their fans.

Scorers for Longford: J Duggan (1-5, 2f), D Doherty (1-1), O Kenny, J Hagan (0-2 each), D Gallagher (f), M Hughes, K McGann (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy (0-7, 5f), D Healy (0-3), M Kenny, K Quinn (0-2 each), M Jackson (‘45), P O’Keane, F O’Shea, P O’Toole, D Fitzgerald, A Dillon (0-1 each).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell, J Moran, PJ Masterson, I O’Sullivan; R Moffett, D Gallagher; E McCormack, D Doherty, O Kenny; D Farrell, M Hughes, J Duggan. 

Subs: J Hagan for D Farrell (27), K McGann for Hughes (47), J Matthews for Doherty (56), J Shiels for Moffett (58) 

WICKLOW: M Jackson; P O’Keane, M Stones, N Devereux; T Stone, Z Cullen, F O’Shea; D Healy, P O’Toole; JP Hurley, E Darcy, D Fitzgerald; O’Cullen, M Kenny, K Quinn.

Subs: E Murtagh for Devereux (50), A Dillon for Hurley (62), R Stokes for Cullen (65), A Murphy for Fitzgerald (70+1) Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan)

