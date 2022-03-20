Galway finish with a win over Clare as both sides eye bigger prizes ahead

Galway 0-25 Clare 1-20

Galway wrapped up their league campaign with a win as they did enough to see off the challenge of neighbours Clare in a game of little significance in Salthill.

Neither of these sides could qualify for the semi-finals or be in relegation trouble but both Henry Shefflin and Brian Lohan used the game to start preparing for the championship next month.

The sides were level nine times in the opening half but Galway finished strongly to lead by 0-14 to 0-12 at the interval and they held an edge for most of the second-half.

The sides exchanged points four times in the opening 13 minutes before efforts from Cathal Malone and Ryan Taylor edged Clare 0-06 to 0-04 in front by the end of the opening quarter.

Galway hit back with points from Conor Cooney and Cianan Fahy to level the match after 20 minutes. Cooney was leading the way for Galway and, inevitably, Tony Kelly was doing most of the scoring for Clare. The two marksmen hitting half a dozen points each in the opening half.

The sides continued to swap points and were deadlocked at 0-10 apiece five minutes from the break before Galway pulled ahead with points from Conor Whelan, Tom Monaghan, Cathal Mannion and Cooney. Taylor and Shane Meehan hit back to reduce the margin to two at half-time.

Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan, who denied Whelan with a superb save after eleven minutes in the opening half, did likewise after the restart.

But Galway extended their lead when Cathal Mannion got his fourth point and Cooney tacked on another from placed balls to lead by 0-17 to 0-12.

Clare hit back and after David Fitzgerald pointed, Kelly blasted home a penalty after Ian Galvin was fouled to cut the gap to a point after 43 minutes.

Galway responded with the next four points but then Clare hit back and landed four in succession to leave it 0-21 to 1-17 with seven minutes left.

Cooney fired over a 65 and a free and Ronan Glennon got one from play as Galway pulled four clear. Two points from Kelly either side of an effort from Evan Niland and a fifth of the game for Ryan Taylor cut the gap to two but Clare never looked like getting a match-winning goal in the closing stages.

Galway: E Murphy; J Grealish, Daithi Burke, D Morrissey; T Killeen, G McInerney, P Mannion (0-1); J Cooney, R Glennon (0-1); T Monaghan (0-2), C Cooney (0-12, 0-7f, 0-2’65), C Fahy (0-1); C Mannion (0-5), C Whelan (0-2), B Concannon.

Subs: F Burke for Killeen (46), S Ryan for Morrissey (58), G Lee for Concannon (60), E Niland (0-1) for Fahy (66), David Burke for Glennon (66).

Clare: E Quilligan; M Gough, A Fitzgerald, P Flanagan; J Browne, J Conlon, D McInerney; S Golden, J McCarthy; C Malone (0-1), D Fitzgerald (0-4), R Taylor (0-5); S Meehan (0-1), T Kelly (1-9, 1-0pen, 0-6f, 0-2’65), P Crotty.

Subs: P Duggan for Crotty (13-14), I Galvin for Crotty (half-time), Duggan for Golden (51), R Morrissey for Galvin (57), R Hayes for McInerney (63).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).