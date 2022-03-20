Goal from supersub David Clifford puts Kerry in league final

The Kingdom’s unbeaten league record, which goes back to February 9 2020, was maintained
20 March 2022; David Clifford of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Armagh and Kerry at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 16:08
John Fogarty, Athletic Grounds

Allianz FL Division 1: Armagh 0-13 Kerry 1-13 

Kerry’s quest for a third consecutive Division 1 title remains on course as they qualified for the April 3 final with this tense victory in the Athletic Grounds.

The Kingdom’s unbeaten league record, which goes back to February 9 2020, was maintained by a stout second-half display against the breeze and substitute David Clifford’s 44th-minute goal in front of a 11,314 crowd.

A couple of late hits on Kerry players in front of Jack O’Connor enraged the Kerry manager. While Dylan Casey was receiving treatment in the 44th minute for the second incident, Stephen O’Brien kicked a small diagonal ball into David Clifford and his cool, low finish pushed Kerry six up.

Kerry were able to return so much of Armagh’s fire in the closing stages. On five occasions in the closing 20 minutes, they came within four points. Shane Ryan had to be alert to keep out a Jason Duffy shot in the 65th minute and Jarlath Óg Burns brought Armagh to within a goal in the 69th minute but Kerry held out with relative calm.

Backed by the wind first, Kerry bossed the possession and territory stakes but could have done so much more with what they had. A return of eight shots and eight wides was disappointing and there was no sniff of a goal although they led 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Kerry had Diarmuid O’Connor to thank for a lot in the opening period. As well as scoring a 14th-minute point, he won the kick-out for Paudie Clifford’s score in the eighth minute, won a free converted by Jack Savage two minutes later and teed up Brian Ó Beaglaoich for his 35th-minute effort.

Armagh scored the opening point of the game in the third minute but didn’t score again until the 28th, Tiernan Kelly sending over both. By the time he split the posts a second time, Kerry had put seven on the board.

Ó Beaglaoich’s point was the last of the half but there was still time for Barry to be black carded for his involvement in an on-running off-the-ball battle with a couple of Armagh players.

Scorers for Armagh: R. O’Neill (0-5, 4 frees, 1 mark); T. Kelly. R. Grugan (frees) (0-2 each); J. Morgan, S. Campbell, G. McCabe, J. Burns (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (1-2); J. Savage (0-4, 2 frees); P. Clifford (0-3); D. O’Connor, T. Brosnan (mark), S. O’Brien, B. Ó Beaglaoich (0-1 each).

ARMAGH: E. Rafferty; G. McCabe, A. McKay, A. Forker; N. Rowland, J. Burns, J. Morgan; C. Mackin, B. Crealey; J. Hall, C. O’Hanlon, T. Kelly; R. Grugan, C. O’Neill (j-c), A. Murnin.

Subs for Armagh: J. Duffy for C. O’Hanlon (18); C. Mackin for N. Rowland, S. Campbell for J. Hall (both h-t); N. Grimley for C. Mackin (49); C. O’Neill for A. Murnin (57).

KERRY: S. Ryan; D. Casey (c), J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; G. O’Sullivan, T. Morley, B. Ó Beaglaoich; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; S. O’Brien, P. Clifford, A. Spillane; T. Brosnan, K Spillane, J. Savage.

Subs for Kerry: D. Clifford for J. Barry (temp 12-15); D. Clifford for K. Spillane (h-t); J. O’Connor for D. O’Connor (temp 49-54); P. Geaney for T. Brosnan (57); M. Burns for A. Spillane (61); J. O’Connor for J. Barry (64); G. Horan for S. O’Brien (70).

Black card: J. Barry (35+3-49).

Referee: M. McNally (Monaghan).

