Cork will face Kilkenny while Wexford meet Waterford in next weekend’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals.

The pairings were confirmed following the conclusion of the final round of group games this afternoon.

Offaly and Antrim will contest the relegation play-off.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee will finalise dates, times and venues for the fixtures across all three Divisions on Monday afternoon.

Allianz Hurling League

(Semi-finals to be played weekend of March 26/27).

Division 1 semi-finals: Wexford v Waterford, Cork v Kilkenny.

(Final, April 2nd/3rd: Wexford/Waterford v Cork/Kilkenny).

Relegation play-off: Offaly v Antrim.

Division 2A semi-final: Westmeath v Kerry (Westmeath venue) (Final, April 2nd/3rd: Westmeath/Kerry v Down).

Relegated: Meath.

Division 2B semi-final: Donegal v Sligo (Donegal venue).

(Final, April 2nd/3rd: Donegal/Sligo v Derry).

Relegation Play-off: Wicklow v Mayo.

Division 3A semi-final: Roscommon v Armagh (Roscommon venue).

(Final, April 2nd/3rd: Roscommon/Armagh v Tyrone).

Relegated: Warwickshire.

Division 3B semi-final: Longford v Leitrim (Longford venue).

(Final, April 2nd/3rd: Longford/Leitrim v Fermanagh).