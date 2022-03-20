Meath continue good form with win over struggling Clare

Andy McEntee’s charges came good at the death to condemn Clare to a third successive league defeat
Meath continue good form with win over struggling Clare

Meath manager Andy McEntee during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Cork at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 15:53
Joe O Muircheartaigh

Meath 0-10 Clare 0-9

Meath’s league resurgence continued in Ennis this afternoon as they stretched their unbeaten run to four games with a narrow victory that made safe their Division 2 status for 2023 with a game to spare.

Armed with the knowledge and confidence from a dominant league record against Clare in recent years Andy McEntee’s charges came good at the death to condemn Clare to a third successive league defeat.

The Royals did it the hard way, coming from two adrift in the final quarter to hit the last three points of the contest through Joey Wallace, Cillian O’Sullivan and James Conlon to claim two precious league points.

Meath started the better and mid-way through the first-half had 0-3 on the board courtesy of frees from Jordan Morris (2) and Shane Walsh, but once Eoin Cleary fired over the first of his three points in the 20th minute there was nothing between the sides.

Meath’s first point from play didn’t come until the 33rd minute when Bryan Menton landed from distance to edge Meath 0-5 to 0-4 clear, but Cleary reserved best for last with an injury-time leveller.

Clare’s resurgence continued on the restart and they hit the front for the first time six minutes into the second half when Sexton fired over from play. They’d edged two clear by the three-quarter stage after Emmet McMahon grabbed his first.

But it was Meath who found the crucial scores down the stretch, with Conlon’s winner coming in the third minute of injury time when a costly turnover from goalkeeper Stephen Ryan cost Clare very dear.

Scorers for Meath: S Walsh (0-3, 2f), J Morris (0-2f), J Wallace (0-1m), B Menton (0-1), C O’Sullivan (0-1), B McMahon (0-1), J Conlon (0-1).

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (0-4, 3f), E Cleary (0-3), E McMahon (0-1), C Jordan (0-1).

Meath: H Hogan; J Muldoon, E Harkin, R Clarke; D Keogan, G McGowan, C McGill; B Menton, R Jones; J Scully, T O’Reilly, M Costello; J Morris, S Walsh, C O’Sullivan. 

Subs: J Wallace for Walsh (49); B McMahon for O’Reilly (59); J O’Connor for Scully (63); J Conlon for Morris (68).

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; J Malone, C O’Dea, E Collins; C Russell, D O’Neill; P Lillis, E Cleary, E McMahon; A Griffin, K Sexton, D Tubridy.

Subs: D Walsh for Collins (Half-Time, inj); C Jordan for Doherty (34, inj); G Cooney for Brennan (49); J McGann for Griffin (63).

Referee: D O’Mahony (Tipperary)

