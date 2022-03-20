Limerick register first win with 24-point drubbing of Offaly

Allianz HL: Limerick 4-29 Offaly 0-17

All-Ireland champions Limerick collected their first win of the NHL with this facile victory over Offaly in the Gaelic Grounds.

The home side were in control all through, though Offaly’s Luke O’Connor opened the scoring with a snap shot from the wing. Once Limerick’s half-back line settled into the game they offered their forwards the ideal launchpad, and Limerick led 0-5 to 0-3 on ten minutes when Oisin O’Reilly crashed home a goal from close range.

Aaron Gillane kept the scoreboard ticking over from frees and play until half-time, putting one shot over the bar when the goal yawned; by half-time Limerick led 1-16 to 0-10, with Offaly reliant on free takers O’Connor and goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran, responsible for six of their points between them.

On the resumption Limerick outscored Offaly five points to one before turning over a puck-out and working a Cian Lynch goal on 41 minutes: 2-21 to 0-11 and the game ended as a contest. The highlights of the closing stages was a well-finished goal by Barry Nash, which delighted the home crowd, and another good goal from Pat Ryan.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-12, 6 frees); B. Nash, C. Lynch, O. O’Reilly (1-0 each); P. Ryan (1-2); G. Mulcahy (0-4); G. Hegarty (0-3); D. Byrnes (2 frees)(0-3); C. O’Neill (0-2); D. Reidy, T. Morrissey, D. O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: L. O’Connor (0-7, 1 65, 5 frees); S. Corcoran (frees) (0-3); L. Langton (0-2); L. Fox, P Clancy, E. Kelly, D. Nally, C. Burke, (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; O O’Reilly, A Gillane, G Mulcahy.

Subs: C. Boylan for Hegarty (43); C. Coughlan for Hannon (blood, 47-50); D. Reidy for Lynch (56); P. Ryan for O’Reilly (56); R. English for Casey (60); A. English for Mulcahy (62).

OFFALY: S. Corcoran; J. Screeney, B. Conneelly (c), D. Nally; C. Burke, D. King, K. Sampson; A. Cleary, J. Keenaghan; L. Fox, J. Sampson, E. Parlon; E. Kelly, P. Clancy, L. O’Connor.

Subs: J. Murphy for Fox (blood, 21-26); J. Murphy and L. Langton for Burke and Parlon (HT); P. Cantwell for Keenaghan (42); E. Cahill for Cleary (52); D. Maher for Screeney (inj, 57.); R. Canty for Fox (blood 66-).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny).