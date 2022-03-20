Limerick register first win with 24-point drubbing of Offaly

The All-Ireland champions were in control throughout an easy victory
Limerick register first win with 24-point drubbing of Offaly

Limerick's Barry Nash tackled by Leon Fox and Eoghan Parlon of Offaly

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 15:22
Michael Moynihan, Gaelic Grounds

Allianz HL: Limerick 4-29 Offaly 0-17 

All-Ireland champions Limerick collected their first win of the NHL with this facile victory over Offaly in the Gaelic Grounds.

The home side were in control all through, though Offaly’s Luke O’Connor opened the scoring with a snap shot from the wing. Once Limerick’s half-back line settled into the game they offered their forwards the ideal launchpad, and Limerick led 0-5 to 0-3 on ten minutes when Oisin O’Reilly crashed home a goal from close range.

Aaron Gillane kept the scoreboard ticking over from frees and play until half-time, putting one shot over the bar when the goal yawned; by half-time Limerick led 1-16 to 0-10, with Offaly reliant on free takers O’Connor and goalkeeper Stephen Corcoran, responsible for six of their points between them.

On the resumption Limerick outscored Offaly five points to one before turning over a puck-out and working a Cian Lynch goal on 41 minutes: 2-21 to 0-11 and the game ended as a contest. The highlights of the closing stages was a well-finished goal by Barry Nash, which delighted the home crowd, and another good goal from Pat Ryan.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-12, 6 frees); B. Nash, C. Lynch, O. O’Reilly (1-0 each); P. Ryan (1-2); G. Mulcahy (0-4); G. Hegarty (0-3); D. Byrnes (2 frees)(0-3); C. O’Neill (0-2); D. Reidy, T. Morrissey, D. O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: L. O’Connor (0-7, 1 65, 5 frees); S. Corcoran (frees) (0-3); L. Langton (0-2); L. Fox, P Clancy, E. Kelly, D. Nally, C. Burke, (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; O O’Reilly, A Gillane, G Mulcahy.

Subs: C. Boylan for Hegarty (43); C. Coughlan for Hannon (blood, 47-50); D. Reidy for Lynch (56); P. Ryan for O’Reilly (56); R. English for Casey (60); A. English for Mulcahy (62).

OFFALY: S. Corcoran; J. Screeney, B. Conneelly (c), D. Nally; C. Burke, D. King, K. Sampson; A. Cleary, J. Keenaghan; L. Fox, J. Sampson, E. Parlon; E. Kelly, P. Clancy, L. O’Connor.

Subs: J. Murphy for Fox (blood, 21-26); J. Murphy and L. Langton for Burke and Parlon (HT); P. Cantwell for Keenaghan (42); E. Cahill for Cleary (52); D. Maher for Screeney (inj, 57.); R. Canty for Fox (blood 66-).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny).

More in this section

Laois v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Dublin rack up big tally to round off league campaign
Cillian Myers Murray celebrates scoring a point 28/11/2021 Barrs and Nemo continue to set the pace in Cork football leagues
Wexford v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Rory O’Connor shines again as Wexford take dead rubber 
#Limerick GAA
<p>Meath manager Andy McEntee during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Meath and Cork at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Meath continue good form with win over struggling Clare

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices