Late power surge clinches All-Ireland Colleges Hurling title for Cork's Rochestown

All-Ireland PPS SBHC final: St Francis College, Rochestown (Cork) 0-17 Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Galway) 0-9

A sensational last quarter - during which St Francis College, Rochestown hit nine points without reply - secured the Cork city school All-Ireland Senior B hurling honours on Saturday.

Trailing by 0-9 to 0-8 entering the final quarter, Roco produced a storming finish to run out eight-point winners.

Central to this final quarter burst was the free-taking clinic put on by 2021 All-Ireland minor winning Cork hurler, William Buckley, who converted seven placed-ball efforts during this period, including the last five scores of the game.

Also on the mark during Rochestown’s final lap charge was outstanding full-forward Conor O’Donovan, who finished the afternoon with four from play, and half-back Sean Brady.

Brady was part of a resolute defensive effort that saw centre-back Kevin Lyons sweep effectively in front of the full-back line. Also worthy of mention was excellent corner-back Oliver McAdoo.

Rochestown had carried a one-point lead into the second period, the Munster champions never led during the first half. Roco twice enjoyed a three-point advantage in the opening period as full-forward O’Donovan made his presence felt with three points inside the first quarter.

Claregalway, who had to wait 21 minutes for their first score from play, had the deficit back to the minimum at the break (0-7 to 0-6), with Ronan Killilea accounting for all bar one of their first-half total.

Three-in-a-row from Niall Feeney, Killilea (free), and Cillian Travers shoved the Connacht champions in front for the first time on 43 minutes, but they would not score for the remainder of the game as their opponents powered to glory.

Scorers for Rochestown: W Buckley (0-10, frees); C O’Donovan (0-4); S Brady, M O’Mahony, E O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bhaile Chláir: R Killilea (0-6, 4 frees, 0-1 '65); J Lonergan, C Travers, N Feeney (0-1 each).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: R Browne (Blackrock); M O'Callaghan (Douglas), C Coakley (Blackrock), O McAdoo (Blackrock); S Brady (Ballygarvan), K Lyons (Ballygarvan), S Healy (Blackrock); W Buckley (St Finbarr's), C Buckley (St Finbarr's); M O'Connell (Blackrock), A Buckley (St Finbarr's), M O'Mahony (Ballygarvan); E O'Connor (Ballygarvan), C O'Donovan (Douglas), C O'Regan (Ballygarvan).

Subs: C Murphy (Ballygarvan) for O’Callaghan (38); C O’Keeffe for O’Regan (52).

COLÁISTE BHAILE CHLÁIR: M Grealish (Carnmore); M Coleman (Carnmore), G Carr (Oranmore), D Spellman (Carnmore); D Morrissey (Athenry), C Whelan (Turloughmore), J Lonergan (Turloughmore); C Trayers (Turloughmore), L O’Connor (Carnmore); N Feeney (Carnmore), R Killilea (Carnmore), M Collins (Carnmore); E Ó Loinsigh (Turloughmore), T Nolan (Turloughmore), S Newell (Sylane).

Subs: M Burke (Turloughmore) for Whelan (39 mins, inj); S Duggan (Turloughmore) for Newell (46); C Whelan for Ó Loinsigh (52); R O’Connell (Carnmore) for Nolan (55).

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick).