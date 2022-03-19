Armagh already reap rewards of Star power

No two ways about it, the sight of Kieran Donaghy in the Armagh dug-out will be stranger than strange tomorrow.

Wrong, even.

Not because there was speculation last autumn that Jack O’Connor asked him to join his proposed management team and he turned down his native county. No, because it was O’Connor who set him on his way to justifying his “Star” nickname.

“To me he was the man who gave me my break, and, one weekend apart, stuck with me to the end,” wrote Donaghy about O’Connor in his autobiography “What Do You Think About That?”, referring to the time he was dropped 10 years ago for attending Chelsea’s Champions League final. “I’ve always had great time and respect for him. Always will.”

Paul Galvin wasn’t in Kildare’s dug-out when O’Connor and Kerry came to Newbridge in January but Donaghy will be front and centre for Armagh. Bellowing louder than his great friend Micheál Quirke, outshouting Diarmuid Murphy, to whose pitch he so often played receiver, his opposition to his home will be pronounced.

It’s 16 years since Donaghy broke Armagh’s hearts when he put a torrid first half behind to set Kerry on their way to All-Ireland quarter-final victory with that early second-half goal and his “how do you like them for apples?” celebration in the face of Paul Hearty.

Ask the former Armagh goalkeeper if he ever thought the day would come when Donaghy would switch sides and he laughs. “I haven’t laid eyes on the man since. I would definitely let him buy me a pint if I bumped into him. It’s a long time ago and I wouldn’t be someone who would carry baggage from a game. It just happened on the day. You’d shake hands and get on with it. Apparently, he’s a good enough lad, good craic, he’s well got by the boys and I’d say we’d bounce off each other.

“Fair play to him for sticking with it because it’s a big commitment coming up like he does from Tralee, staying away from a young family. It’s a serious trek. I know he works in Dublin a lot with the pitches (PST Sport) but that’s a major ask.” Speaking of what appealed to him about Donaghy last year, McGeeney referenced his “humility” and how he brought other players into the game. His selflessness would be an example to many players but particularly someone like Rian O’Neill.

“You’re probably still waiting for players like Rian to mature,” says Hearty of his Crossmaglen Rangers club-mate. “He’s still young and he’s a special talent. Kerry have David Clifford although Rian would play a lot deeper and get himself involved more.”

Armagh’s direct play during this campaign echoed the Aidan O’Rourke-John McEntee/Steven McDonnell-Ronan Clarke axis that characterised the county when they were in their pomp. Donaghy would obviously have been able to call on his own relationship with Seán O’Sullivan and Galvin.

“You can see he’s rubbing off on the team,” says Hearty. “The angled ball has come into a lot more. In fairness, ‘Geezer’ would have always preferred the longer ball coming in and with the brand of player we have inside there now he has developed that. We have heavy enough scoring forwards whereas it has been our defence that has let us down, conceding heavily in the last two championships, 25 and 29 points against Donegal and Monaghan the last two years.

“Being quick enough in transition so that diagonal ball can be played into the likes of Rian O’Neill and (Stefan) “Soupy” Campbell. They’re all six footers who have good hands and if you have that profile of a player why not use it?”

Since taking the reins from 2015, McGeeney has had several assistants, the likes of Jim McCorry, Paul McGrane, Paddy McKeever, Martin McQuillan, Aidan O’Rourke and John Toal. Denis Hollywood and Ciarán McKeever work alongside Donaghy now. Hearty knows from experience the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain likes different opinions.

“Donaghy is a couple of seasons there now and he should be asking questions of the manager. The manager isn’t always right. Obviously, you don’t do it in front of the players but you can do so later on. You’re not much good as a yes man. There has to be a bit of toing and froing. Geezer would entertain that and judging by Kieran’s character he isn’t coming all this way just to agree with what Geezer is saying. It’s about putting his stamp on the team as much as anybody else.”