Dublin captain Niamh Collins returns for NFL semi-final

DUBLIN boss Mick Bohan has made two changes from the team that defeated Meath last time out for Saturday’s LIDL National League Division 1 semi-final against Donegal (1pm, Live on TG4).
Both switches are in defence, as Niamh Collins returns to captain the team from full back, while Martha Byrne is named at centre half back.
Collins and Byrne replace Hannah Leahy and Rachel Brennan for the clash with Donegal, who show just one change from the side that defeated by Mayo in their final group outing.
All-Star forward Geradline McLaughlin is named at left corner-forward, with Katie Long dropping to the bench.
That first semi-final is followed at 3pm by the meeting of TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions Meath and Mayo.
Meath manager Eamonn Murray has made four changes to the team that lost out to Dublin by a point in a thrilling Páirc Tailteann clash. Katie Newe, Orlagh Lally, Megan Thynne and Emma Duggan come into the team in place of Ailbhe Leahy, Kelsey Nesbitt, Orla Byrne and Ciara Smyth. The Mayo team named by Michael Moyles shows two changes in personnel to the side that started the Donegal victory, as goalkeeper Aisling Tarpey comes in for Laura Brennan, while Éilis Ronayne replaces Saoirse Lally at corner back. The Mayo-Meath clash is also live on TG4, as part of a LIDL NFL Division 1 semi-final double-header at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones.