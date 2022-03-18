Weekend hurling and camogie previews: Limerick back to winning ways while Antrim can trip up Tipp

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 2A

Down v Kerry, Páírc Esler, 2pm, (C. Mooney, Dublin). Live BBCNI Player

A top-of-the-table clash that deserves the exposure it is receiving. Down started the division in great form but Kerry have been firing from Round 2 and can extend their winning run to four games.

Verdict: Kerry

Littlewoods Camogie League

Division 1, Group 1

Galway v Tipperary, Gort GAA, 2pm, (J. Dermody, Westmeath)

By far the best two teams in the group, Tipperary will target this game as the next step in their progression

Verdict: Tipperary

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1, Group A

Limerick v Offaly, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1.45pm, (S. Cleere, Kilkenny)

How will Limerick sign off from this campaign? The benefit of their few days in Kerry last week won’t be seen until the championship but they will want a convincing win.

Verdict: Limerick

Galway v Clare, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm, (J. Owens, Wexford)

Nothing tangible for either team to play for but it could be the last decent run-out they get prior to the championship. Clare haven’t beaten a Liam MacCarthy Cup team this spring while Galway want to stop a run of three losses.

Verdict: Galway

Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm, (F. Horgan, Tipperary)

Both of these teams who boast 100% records will be in action again next weekend so this should provide an opportunity to experiment with personnel and style. Who has more depth? Who knows more about their preferred set-up? Cork on both counts and Conor Lehane will look to put his hand high for inclusion but Wexford’s fine home record also has to be considered.

Verdict: Draw

Division 1, Group B

Tipperary v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium, 1.45pm, (R. McGann, Clare)

A strange spring for Tipperary who know getting out of the Munster SHC will be an achievement. Antrim, who they have often played in challenge games prior to championship, will provide decent competition but have one eye on the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Antrim

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm, (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live TG4

The only game of real consequence across the two top divisions and yet it isn’t really as Dublin need a gargantuan win against Laois combined with a massive loss for Waterford here. Waterford may attack this one and then taper things for the semi-final.

Verdict: Waterford

Laois v Dublin, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 1.45pm, (C. Cunning, Antrim)

Laois have done the hard work and can express themselves here but Dublin still harbour memories of that 2019 loss to the O’Moore County and should end their league on a high.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2A

Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, 12.30pm, (T. Gleeson, Meath)

Carlow have to give their best performance yet to steer them away from relegation bother and leave the hosts mired in it

Verdict: Carlow.

Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park, 12.30pm, (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

A slightly disappointing campaign by Westmeath but they still may be able to salvage it starting here.

Verdict: Westmeath

Division 2B

Derry v London, Celtic Park, 12pm, (C. McDonald, Antrim)

An impeccable campaign by Derry will continue here

Verdict: Derry

Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1pm, (K. Brady, Louth)

It should be a worthwhile journey for the team currently placed third.

Verdict: Sligo

Mayo v Donegal, Ballina Stephenites, 1pm, (B. Keon, Galway)

Donegal should pick up their fourth victory.

Verdict: Donegal

Division 3A

Warwickshire v Armagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 1pm, (J. Clarke, Cavan)

Verdict: Armagh

Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm, (J. Connors, Donegal)

Verdict: Roscommon

Tyrone v Louth, O’Neills Healy Park, 1pm, (J. Judge, Mayo)

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 3B

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, 12.30pm, (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Verdict: Fermanagh

Littlewoods Camogie League

Division 1, Group 1

Dublin v Down, Croke Park, 1.45pm, (P. McDonald, Cavan)

The teams will benefit from this experience following a difficult spring

Verdict: Dublin