Weekend hurling and camogie previews: Limerick back to winning ways while Antrim can trip up Tipp

How will Limerick sign off from a poor league campaign?
Weekend hurling and camogie previews: Limerick back to winning ways while Antrim can trip up Tipp

Limerick hurling manager turned photographer, John Kiely, captures the excitement of the St Patrick's Day parade in the city on Thursday. 

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 18:57
John Fogarty

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 2A

Down v Kerry, Páírc Esler, 2pm, (C. Mooney, Dublin). Live BBCNI Player

A top-of-the-table clash that deserves the exposure it is receiving. Down started the division in great form but Kerry have been firing from Round 2 and can extend their winning run to four games.

Verdict: Kerry

Littlewoods Camogie League

Division 1, Group 1

Galway v Tipperary, Gort GAA, 2pm, (J. Dermody, Westmeath)

By far the best two teams in the group, Tipperary will target this game as the next step in their progression

Verdict: Tipperary

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1, Group A

Limerick v Offaly, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1.45pm, (S. Cleere, Kilkenny)

How will Limerick sign off from this campaign? The benefit of their few days in Kerry last week won’t be seen until the championship but they will want a convincing win.

Verdict: Limerick

Galway v Clare, Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm, (J. Owens, Wexford)

Nothing tangible for either team to play for but it could be the last decent run-out they get prior to the championship. Clare haven’t beaten a Liam MacCarthy Cup team this spring while Galway want to stop a run of three losses.

Verdict: Galway

Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm, (F. Horgan, Tipperary)

Both of these teams who boast 100% records will be in action again next weekend so this should provide an opportunity to experiment with personnel and style. Who has more depth? Who knows more about their preferred set-up? Cork on both counts and Conor Lehane will look to put his hand high for inclusion but Wexford’s fine home record also has to be considered.

Verdict: Draw

Division 1, Group B

Tipperary v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium, 1.45pm, (R. McGann, Clare)

A strange spring for Tipperary who know getting out of the Munster SHC will be an achievement. Antrim, who they have often played in challenge games prior to championship, will provide decent competition but have one eye on the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Antrim

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm, (J. Murphy, Limerick) Live TG4

The only game of real consequence across the two top divisions and yet it isn’t really as Dublin need a gargantuan win against Laois combined with a massive loss for Waterford here. Waterford may attack this one and then taper things for the semi-final.

Verdict: Waterford

Laois v Dublin, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 1.45pm, (C. Cunning, Antrim)

Laois have done the hard work and can express themselves here but Dublin still harbour memories of that 2019 loss to the O’Moore County and should end their league on a high.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2A

Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, 12.30pm, (T. Gleeson, Meath)

Carlow have to give their best performance yet to steer them away from relegation bother and leave the hosts mired in it
Verdict: Carlow.

Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park, 12.30pm, (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

A slightly disappointing campaign by Westmeath but they still may be able to salvage it starting here.

Verdict: Westmeath

Division 2B

Derry v London, Celtic Park, 12pm, (C. McDonald, Antrim)

An impeccable campaign by Derry will continue here

Verdict: Derry

Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 1pm, (K. Brady, Louth)

It should be a worthwhile journey for the team currently placed third.

Verdict: Sligo

Mayo v Donegal, Ballina Stephenites, 1pm, (B. Keon, Galway)

Donegal should pick up their fourth victory.

Verdict: Donegal

Division 3A

Warwickshire v Armagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 1pm, (J. Clarke, Cavan)

Verdict: Armagh

Roscommon v Monaghan, Dr Hyde Park, 1pm, (J. Connors, Donegal)

Verdict: Roscommon

Tyrone v Louth, O’Neills Healy Park, 1pm, (J. Judge, Mayo)

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 3B

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, 12.30pm, (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Verdict: Fermanagh

Littlewoods Camogie League

Division 1, Group 1

Dublin v Down, Croke Park, 1.45pm, (P. McDonald, Cavan)

The teams will benefit from this experience following a difficult spring

Verdict: Dublin

More in this section

Westmeath v Wicklow - Allianz Hurling League Division 4 Round 5 Michael Ryan steps down as Ballymacarbry boss
Dublin v Cork - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Dublin captain Niamh Collins returns for NFL semi-final
Brian Hurley and Donal Keogan 13/3/2022 Weekend Football previews: Cork can arrest slide towards Division 2 trapdoor
<p> </p>

GAA players to continue media ban on match days

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices