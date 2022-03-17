McShane focused on task ahead after McCurry hit out at Harte and defectors

Tyrone forward Cathal McShane has agreed that the Red Hands would be in a stronger position if the sextet of players who quit the All-Ireland winners hadn't left.

McShane was speaking in the wake of colleague Darren McCurry's hard hitting comments on the BBC's GAA Social podcast that those who departed the group took the 'easy decision' that simply suited themselves.

McCurry, Man of the Match in last September's All-Ireland final defeat of Mayo, a fixture that will come around again this weekend in the Allianz League, said the departures of Lee Brennan, Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy were 'surprising'.

"I just felt that it was maybe, what way would you put it, an easy decision for some of those boys to walk away where maybe they were thinking a wee bit more about themselves than the Tyrone team and the people of Tyrone," said McCurry.

Forward colleague McShane agreed that the Red Hands, currently stuck in a relegation battle after three losses and a draw, would be in a better position if they'd retained all of their 2021 panel members.

"No doubt if they'd stayed it would have made our squad even stronger for the next year and would have put us in a great position," said 2019 All-Star McShane. "You could have asked would those guys have maybe challenged to try to get into the starting setup more often this year. And if you're having that competition within any team, you're going to be in a good position.

"It is what it is, we need to just focus on what we have in Garvaghey and what's taking to the field and we're more than happy with the players we have at the minute. They're training at a high level. We've also brought in some new players, some younger lads, so they'll get that experience and that'll stand to us going forward and make us stronger."

McCurry, ironically, quit the Tyrone squad in early 2018, months before they contested an All-Ireland final with Dublin.

But he said that was 'one of the toughest decisions I ever had to make in my life' and put it down to being entirely disillusioned with a lack of game time and losing 'all my confidence' under former boss Harte.

Harte stepped down after the 2020 season and the new management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher guided the Red Hands to a fourth All-Ireland title just months later, with McCurry starring.

"In 2020, Donegal beat us," said McCurry. "I felt I was having a great first half that day. I think I gave the ball away once and I was took off.

"I just couldn't get my head around this. To be honest, if Mickey had been there the following year, I would have left. I just felt that no matter what I did that I was going to be the boy that was going to be took off. It was just a constant battle in my own head, 'What do I need to do?' Feeling under pressure all the time."

On this weekend's crucial league game against Mayo, McShane said it's a vital game with relegation at stake. He described Tyrone's season so far as 'up and down' and talked of possibly using last weekend's comprehensive defeat to Dublin in Omagh as their 'Killarney moment'. Tyrone famously bounced back from a six-goal mauling at the hands of Kerry in the league last June to win the All-Ireland.

"It definitely could be," said McShane. "We just need to focus on moving forward and getting a reaction and getting our season off and running because it doesn't take too much to start things looking up and to start getting a more positive impact. There are small margins there. We just know we need to keep working hard, trusting what we're about and positive things will happen."

* To celebrate 30 years of the Allianz Leagues, six counties will wear once off retro jerseys inspired by those worn in the first season of Allianz’s sponsorship. The kits will be worn this weekend by Tyrone and Mayo in football along with Galway, Clare, Wexford and Cork in hurling. Fans can enter a draw to win a signed retro jersey with all proceeds going to Allianz’s charity partner Women’s Aid. See www.idonate.ie/raffle/AllianzWomensAid for details.