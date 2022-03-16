RTÉ to start championship coverage with Munster SHC double bill on Easter Sunday

RTÉ’s suite of exclusive live championship games will commence on Easter Sunday, April 17, with a Munster SHC double bill.

The Donnybrook broadcaster will televise the Waterford-Tipperary game in Walsh Park at 2pm and a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final as Cork host Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

The provincial hurling championships return to a round-robin format for the first time since 2019 when there was live coverage of all but one of the 11 Munster SHC fixtures - RTÉ had to choose between one of final round games as they had the same start times.

Sky Sports have usually picked up one Munster round game and this year’s match appears to be the meeting of Limerick and Waterford in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, April 23.

Sky will open their live coverage of this year’s championship the previous day with Leinster hurling and Ulster football games. They are set to show Wexford’s clash with Galway in Chadwicks Wexford Park followed by All-Ireland SFC champions Tyrone’s provincial preliminary round game against Fermanagh in Brewster Park.

As was the case in 2019 prior to the pandemic, there are expected to be relatively few football games shown in the early part of the championship. Three years ago, RTÉ showed just five live matches in the entire provincial championships including the four finals, while Sky Sports televised three provincial matches.

It is anticipated the Connacht quarter-final between Mayo and Galway on Sunday April 24, which Mayo hope will be played at Hastings Insurance Brokers MacHale Park providing the resurfaced pitch is ready, will be shown live. Cork and Kerry’s Munster semi-final on Saturday, May 7 should also be given the same treatment.

In 2018 and ‘19, then defending All-Ireland winners Dublin’s Leinster quarter-final was not broadcast live on TV. Their last eight game this year against the winners of Offaly or Wexford takes place on Saturday, April 30 at 6.30pm.

In the last year of the current media rights deal, RTÉ are again expected to show 31 games, 25 of them exclusively, and Sky Sports have 14 of their own – the two companies simulcast the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

Meanwhile, Antrim are set to be given the go-ahead to stage their Ulster quarter-final against Cavan in Corrigan Park on April 24. A proposal by Cavan to move the game away from the 3,500-capacity venue was backed by six of the province’s counties last week but the Belfast venue should receive the green light by the province’s competitions control committee