Conor Mortimer: 'you don't want to be out of pocket when you're playing at any level'

Former Mayo star Conor Mortimer insists inter-county players must receive proper expenses and can't be expected to be simply 'privileged to wear the jersey'.

Mortimer's former county colleague Tom Parsons is head of the Gaelic Players Association and at loggerheads with the GAA over expenses for county players.

The GAA has agreed to a mileage rate of 65c up to a maximum of 'four collective training sessions/games per week only'.

According to GAA Director General Tom Ryan, the mileage rate for any additional gatherings is to be negotiated locally with county boards.

Ex-All-Star Mortimer noted pointedly that 'we all know how county boards work - it's like pulling blood from a stone trying to get money out of them'.

But he supported the four session cap and said it's important that players aren't left out of pocket, taking pundit Colm O'Rourke to task over his comments last weekend that the 'privilege of playing in big games in Croke Park' should be a factor.

"I didn't agree with Colm O'Rourke in so far as players should be privileged to wear the jersey and to play for their county and all that sort of stuff," said Mortimer on Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk programme.

"That's all well and good but ultimately the price of petrol, the price of diesel, the price of house bills, the price of everything effectively has gone through the roof and these players...ultimately if you have to pay for it, it is not going to be as enjoyable as it might be.

"I think ultimately you don't want to be out of pocket when you're playing at any level, county or club, it really doesn't matter.

"I think that the bottom line is that any player who hops in their car to an event that has been called for by their county manager should be able to put in (for) expenses. I don't see an issue with it.

"It's a money problem ultimately. These guys were soldiering on all the way through Covid, they actually took a (rate) cut. I wouldn't have been impressed with having to take a cut on it in the last two years.

"The GAA have never been short of money and they're not going to be short of money in the next 20 or 30 or 40 years either. These guys at the end of the day are the guys that put bums on seats."

GPA head Parsons is keen on a 'contact hours policy' where different amounts of training sessions would be permitted at different parts of the season.

But in a circular note to counties this week, the GAA said it will work off a concrete 'metric of up to four collective sessions' per week, with any more to be funded by the individual county.

"The GAA are saying the players should then talk to the county board if there's extra sessions, we all know how county boards work - it's like pulling blood from a stone trying to get money out of them that's not been told by the GAA to give it to these players," said Mortimer.

"It's hard enough when you put in your expenses to a county board, you're long enough waiting for them as it is."

On the four-session cap, Mortimer didn't have a problem with that.

"To be fair, I don't know what teams are probably doing more than four sessions - there's only seven days in the week," he said. "I think it's a fair enough comment to put it at four sessions, if it's set at four sessions."