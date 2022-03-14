Fitzgibbon champions UL claim six spots on Higher Education hurling team of the year 

Four from beaten finalists NUIG made the cut, including Cian Lynch who was controversially sent off in the second-half of the decider
Fitzgibbon champions UL claim six spots on Higher Education hurling team of the year 

Mikey Kiely of the University of Limerick is named on the Electric Ireland Higher Education hurling team of the year.

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 14:54
Eoghan Cormican

Fitzgibbon Cup champions UL have six players on the Electric Ireland Higher Education hurling team of the year.

Waterford’s Mikey Kiely, whose penchant for late, late goals was crucial to UL getting over the line in both the semi-final and decider, is named at right corner forward on the selection.

Kiely’s forward teammates Gearóid O’Connor and Mark Rodgers are also named in the front six, while further back the field, there are inclusions for UL full-back TJ Brennan, centre-back Bryan O’Mara, and midfielder Ciaran Connolly.

Four from beaten finalists NUIG made the cut, including Cian Lynch who was controversially sent off in the second-half of the decider and top-scorer Evan Niland who averaged 13 points a game across the Galway side’s six outings.

Semi-finalists GMIT and IT Carlow both have two players in the line-up, while there is also a midfield spot for Fionán Mackessy from the Ryan Cup winning MTU Kerry side. Mackessy had quite the busy start to the year given he was also part of the MTU Kerry Sigerson football team that went all the way to the semis.

The Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars football team of the year will be unveiled on Monday, March 21, with the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star hurling and football player of the year announced on April 4.

2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year: D Fahy (GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway); P Delaney (IT Carlow, The Harps, Laois), TJ Brennan (UL, Clarinbridge, Galway), J Fitzpatrick (NUIG, Killimordaly, Galway); C Fahy (GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway), B O Mara (UL, Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary), N Brassil (IT Carlow, James Stephens, Kilkenny); C Connolly (UL, Loughmore/Casteleiney, Tipperary), F Mackessy (MTU Kerry, St Brendan's, Kerry); C Lynch (NUIG, Patrickswell, Limerick), G O’Connor (UL, Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary), J Fleming (NUIG, Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway); M Kiely (UL, Abbeyside/Ballinacourty, Waterford), M Rodgers (UL, Scariff, Clare), Evan Niland (NUIG, Clarinbridge, Galway).

