Dolan goal helps Douglas down Midleton in League opener

A late Mark Dolan goal helped Douglas defeat county champions Midleton on a weather-affected opening weekend of Cork's Red FM Division 1 hurling league.

Dolan's goal, five minutes from time, proved the crucial score in their 1-17 to 1-11 win with Brian Turnbull, Andy O’Connell, Alan Cadogan, and Daniel Harte all impressing for the winners.

Cormac Beausang hit 1-3 for the Magpies while David Cremin, Sean O’Leary Hayes, Pa White and Sam Quirke were also prominent.

Elsewhere in Group A, an East Cork derby ended with Fr. O’Neills defeating Killeagh 1-17 to 0-13 on Saturday evening.

Mark Motherway netted the winner’s goal while Eoghan Keniry had seven points for the losers.

James Scally racked up six points during Bishopstown’s 0-18 to 0-10 Division 1 Group A loss away to Blackrock. The Rockies were indebted to Michael O’Halloran, who amassed 13 points, during a hard-earned win.

The remaining Group A games between Na Piarsaigh and Newtownshandrum plus Newcestown vs. Fermoy had to be postponed due to the conditions.

MTU Cork was the rearranged venue for Sunday’s Division 1 Group B matchup between Sarsfields and St. Finbarr’s. The second period produced a plethora of scores but both sides had to settle for a draw following a 3-14 to 2-17 tie.

Sarsfield’s goals were netted by Patrick O’Driscoll, Daniel Hogan and Luke Hackett. Aaron Myers weighed in with five points on an afternoon Daniel Kearney, Daniel Roche, Jack O’Connor and Kevin Crowley each contributed a point.

Jack Cahalane and Colm Keane found the net for a Barr’s side in which Ben Cunningham fired eight points. William Buckley, Ethan Twomey, and Caolan O’Connor also featured on the Blues’ scoresheet.

A combination of poor weather conditions and unplayable pitches lead to the postponement of all four remaining Group B games: Ballymartle vs. Charleville, Bride Rovers vs. Carrigtwohill, Kanturk v Mallow and Glen Rovers vs. Erin's Own.