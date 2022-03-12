Fitzpatrick double sees Heywood past Ennistymon

The Laois school denied CBS Ennistymon a potential double with their hurlers in the All Ireland PPS Senior C Final next Saturday. 
Heywood CS, All-Ireland PPS Senior C champions. Pic via Twitter: @Heywood_CS

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 15:38
Ivan Smyth, Duggan Park

All-Ireland PPS Senior C Final: Heywood CS 2-7 CBS Ennistymon 0-8 

Two goals in six second-half minutes from Heywood CS’ Shaun Fitzpatrick propelled the Laois side to All-Ireland glory.

In the process they denied CBS Ennistymon a potential double with their hurlers in the All Ireland PPS Senior C Final against Coláiste Naomh Cormaic next Saturday. 

CBS Ennistymon had reduced their arrears to a point after 44 minutes, 0-5 to 0-6, when Fitzpatrick punched a long delivery to the net.

Fitzpatrick, who saw game time for Laois in the U20 John Kerins Cup, scorched through the CBS Ennistymon defence six minutes later as he finished beyond John Nea in goal.

Despite CBS Ennistymon bringing on joint captain Brendy Rouine, nephew of 1992 Munster winner Joe Joe Rouine, they were unable to carve open a staunch Heywood CS defence with Sam Quinn excelling at corner back.

Scorers for Heywood CS: S. Fitzpatrick (2-0), A. McWey (0-3, all frees), D. McEvoy (0-2), C. Murphy, B. Duggan (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Ennistymon CBS: S. Rynne (0-5, 0-2 frees), B. Rouine (1f), E. Rouine, S. Woods (0-1 each) 

HEYWOOD CS: L. Kehoe, T. Dineen, R. Quinlan, S. Quinn, P. Whelan, C. McWey, K. Byrne, D. McEvoy, C. Murphy, C. Byrne, S. Fitzpatrick, A. McWey, B. McDonald, B. Duggan, C. Fitzpatrick.

Subs: C. Lynam for Murphy (5, inj), D. Phelan for McDonald (55).

ENNISTYMON CBS: J. Nea, J. Cullinan, D. Rouine, S. Conneally, M. O’Loughlin, J. Guyler, B. McNamara, S. Woods, S. Rynne, L. Cotter, J. Vaughan, N. Hogan, J. O’Brien, E. Rouine, M. Kelleher.

Subs: B. Rouine for O’Brien (36), S. McMahon for Hogan (42), M.D. O’Keeffe for McNamara (60+3).

Referee: B. Healy (Roscommon).

<p>Cork's Amy O'Connor with Grace Walsh of Kilkenny</p>

Sigerson leveller enough to see Cork through to league final

