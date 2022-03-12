Who’s for the chop and who can avoid the drop?

For the four counties involved in the mini-league at the bottom of Division 2, the survival stakes are considerably raised this weekend. In Newry later today, the two teams currently mired in the drop zone - Offaly and Down - won’t get a better chance to record their first win of the campaign, while in the second of the weekend’s relegation four-pointers, fifth plays sixth tomorrow in Navan as Meath entertain Cork. The collective inertia of the quartet means no one team has yet been cut adrift at the foot of the table. Indeed, their weekly efforts to outdo one another on the below-par performance front is summed up by the fact that Cork, despite collecting only one point from four games, aren't in either of the relegation places.

The strong likelihood for whoever is relegated will be heading for the Tailteann Cup this summer, unless of course a path can be found to their respective provincial finals. But if ego and pride can be parked, these counties will quickly realise that second-tier championship fare is no life sentence.

Where problems might arise is if a Meath or Cork end up in the Tailteann Cup but fail to win it.

So, who can reach safe waters in the next fortnight and who’s for the chop?

CORK (1pt, -23)

The story so far: Dreadful away to Roscommon and Derry, not so dreadful at home to Clare and Galway. Cork lay claim to having the most porous defence across the four divisions. No county has conceded more than their 6-61.

Fences remaining: The most points friendly run-in of the four. Away days to Meath and Offaly fall either side of Down’s visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Hot-seat temperature reading: There is acknowledgement at executive level that Keith Ricken's rebuilding project will take much longer than one season to bear any sort of fruit, but that does not mean relegation will simply be passed off as an unpleasant part of the process. Don’t forget that one club delegate labelled then manager Ronan McCarthy and his backroom team as not fit for purpose during the 2019 spring when Cork dropped to the third tier.

Would relegation be that bad: Absolutely not. 13 players have made their League debut this year and there is a strong argument to be made that the Tailteann Cup would be the perfect fit for a young Cork side loaded with new and inexperienced faces.

What are they saying: “It would be good for the lads to stay in Division 2. But I don't fear relegation,” said Ricklen after the loss to Galway.

Likelihood of reaching provincial decider: Slim. Would need to stun Kerry in a Munster semi-final for the second time in three years, but injuries, retirements, and the loss of so many first-team regulars during the off-season means Cork are currently without 12 of the 24 players who featured in the 2020 extra-time win.

DOWN (1pt, -24)

The story so far: Averaging only eight scores per game, their 3-31 is by far the poorest return of any county in any division.

Fences remaining: Should relegation come down to the last weekend, Down will be desperately hoping mid-table Clare have nothing to play for when they land in Páirc Esler.

Hot-seat temperature reading: That James McCartan’s appointment arrived as late as the end of November meant Down were always going to be playing catch-up in the League. No more than Meath and Cork, tradition dictates Tailteann Cup involvement would be hard to stomach.

Would relegation be that bad: Given Down fell from this division just four years ago, it does the team absolutely no use to be yo-yoing between Divisions 2 and 3.

What are they saying: “Anything other than a win and it’s going to be very difficult to stay up, and it could even have a knock-on effect on the next couple of years” - former Down forward John Clarke stresses the importance of beating Offaly today.

Likelihood of reaching provincial decider: To reach a first Ulster final in five years, the Mournemen will have to overcome Monaghan and then take down either Derry, Fermanagh, or All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the last four.

MEATH (2pts, -15)

The story so far: The only way was up after not managing a single score during the first 45 minutes of their opening round shocker against Galway. Extremely fortunate to earn a share of the spoils against Down and Offaly.

Fences remaining: The most difficult run-in of the quartet. Points will be hard found after this weekend as they get on the road to Ennis before their campaign concludes at home to Derry.

Hot-seat temperature reading: Andy McEntee finds himself vying with Dessie Farrell for the title of most under pressure manager. Given the Meath executive voted to boot him out last October, this winless start to 2022 does little to improve his prospects of remaining in the job beyond the end of the year.

Would relegation be that bad: McEntee is in year six with this Meath group. Dropping to Division 3, having been in the top flight only two seasons ago, doesn’t speak of progress. 2013 was the last time the Royals were in the third tier.

What are they saying: “It has been an incredible honour to captain my county over the last 12 months and while it won't be easy watching on from afar, I am extremely excited about deploying on my first overseas mission with the Irish Defence Forces” - Shane McEntee announced during the week he will miss the remainder of the season, a significant blow to the Royals.

Likelihood of reaching provincial decider: Provided they don’t trip up against Laois or Wicklow in the quarters, they’d need a favourable semi-final draw. Basically, avoid Dublin and avoid Kildare.

OFFALY (1pt, -25)

The story so far: Were disgusted at letting victory slip from their grasp when caught for an equalising goal with literally the last kick of their Round 4 game at home to Meath.

Fences remaining: Will quietly fancy their chances of getting something out of today’s Down game and the Round 7 visit to Tullamore of Cork.

Hot-seat temperature reading: No more than Ricken, John Maughan will be afforded time and a certain level of patience to bring through and further develop the players who delivered All-Ireland U20 glory last August - seven of whom have seen game-time this spring.

Would relegation be that bad: An immediate return to Division 3 undoes the progress of 2021. And with such a talented conveyor belt, more regular exposure to the top Division 2 teams might just be what this Offaly group requires.

What are they saying: “If we can go out and compete with those names for 75 minutes as we did today, well then you’d be hopeful that Offaly can go and survive in Division 2,” said Maughan after last weekend’s not too discouraging four-point defeat in Galway.

Likelihood of reaching provincial decider: Non-starter. The Faithful have the longest road of the four to arrive at a provincial final, not to mention that Dublin lie in wait in the quarter-finals should they take Wexfordon the first day out.