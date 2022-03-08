Micheál Donoghue hails Cork's improved unity

2017 All-Ireland winning Galway manager Micheál Donoghue has said the Cork hurlers are no longer playing as a bunch of individuals.

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists overcame Donoghue’s former charges at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the Allianz League, with Donoghue remarking that Cork are a side transformed from the team hammered by Limerick in the 2021 decider.

“It is very, very evident that they have gone away, they have worked and looked at the All-Ireland final last year where they were ripped apart. My view on them, when you were looking at them, was they didn't play as one, they played more as individuals than as a team.

“Throughout the league, culminating in the Limerick performance, they showed that they are working really hard, crowding the middle third, but still trying to play their expansive running game,” Donoghue told Galway Bay FM's Over the line podcast.

The former Galway manager believes Saturday’s Cork-Galway Division 1 clash should have been postponed as a mark of respect to current Tribes boss Henry Shefflin and the Shefflin and McCarthy families following the sudden passing of Paul Shefflin a day earlier.

“When you are involved in a set-up, management and players really, really have a tight bond. The respect the players would have for Henry, his loss would have a big effect on the group because they would have felt it for Henry.

“The GAA, it is made up of our communities and clubs. To the main of that are different families. I personally would have thought that game should have been called off on Saturday as a mark of respect to Henry, the Shefflin and McCarthy families because that is what the GAA is all about."