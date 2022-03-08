Retaining their rulebook amongst LGFA's must-haves in integration debate 

The LGFA's terms for integration with the GAA and Camogie Associations include holding onto their rulebook and continuing to have their own President and Congress.

Four days after the Ladies Football association voted in favour of one single Gaelic games body, LGFA president Micheál Naughton has stressed the importance of ladies football continuing to be governed by the current LGFA rulebook, in the event of a merger.

Notable differences in the LGFA rulebook, compared with the GAA Official Guide, include the countdown clock, players being permitted to pick the ball clean off the ground, a 10-minute sin bin for yellow-carded players, and, most pertinently, how the Club Catchment Area - the list of townlands under existing traditional parish boundaries from which the Club is entitled to draw its players – does not apply within towns and cities.

Naughton said the LGFA have built up “some very good rules” which they would be unwilling to relinquish during any integration process.

“We'd be looking at better systems, that we'd come in under the GAA umbrella and we'd come in and hold onto our own president, our own rules, and basically let the finances and all that go into the one pot.

“We have some very good rules built. Our game is built on our rules and our traditions, and I think it is very important we hold onto them,” Naughton told Highland Radio.

“You couldn't just have the one Congress on one day or weekend with all the associations. We'd all have to have our own Congress, our own rules.”

Differing from the sentiments of Ladies Football chief executive Helen O’Rourke who opined in her annual report that integration is a 10-year-process, Naughton believes a merger of the three associations need not be a drawn-out affair.

“Contrary to what you would read or hear, there is a huge amount of work and a huge amount of collaboration happening between the three associations.

"There is huge work going on in relation to the player pathway, which was launched last year. In the coming weeks, we have the coaching pathway launch.

“Now, when a boy or girl comes to the gate of a club, basically they get the same recognition, same training, and same development. These are the foundation stones that we are laying now that will further build on integration going forward.” At last weekend’s Ladies Football Congress, a motion calling on the association to unite with the GAA was passed by 67 votes to eight. But Naughton said integration alone won’t solve the lack of facilities that is preventing equal access to pitches for female players.

“We don't own a blade of grass and that is a big issue for us and overall. Even if we came under the one umbrella tomorrow, I cannot see that resolved. With Government, negotiation [needs] to be done in relation to getting more venues and pitches.

“At times, there is a perception out there that the ladies association was holding [integration] back, but as I said in my speech at Congress that is so far from the truth because we are very much into integration. That said, we are for integration for all our members. As president, I have to represent all our players, be that club players, underage players, not just a percentage of our elite players.”