'The character of the group was unquestionable' - Bohan praises Dublin stars

Dublin manager Mick Bohan heaped praise on his players as they edged last year’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions, Meath, at Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

Meath had beaten Cork and Waterford already this season but came unstuck and had to settle for a runners-up spot in Division 1B of the Lidl National Football League.

Dublin will now face Donegal while Meath clash with Mayo in the semi-finals on March 19.

Meanwhile, Waterford face Westmeath in the Division 1 relegation play-off.

In Division 2, Armagh met Laois with Kerry up against Monaghan in the semi-finals. Clare and Tyrone face-off in relegation battle next Sunday.

In Division 3, Kildare take on Roscommon and Down face Wexford, with Louth and Wicklow clashing in the relegation play-off, while the Division 4 semi-finals are Leitrim against Offaly and Fermanagh versus Limerick.

But in the huge Leinster derby this weekend it was Dublin who drew first blood in front of a whopping crowd as the rivalry continues to grow.

“I’m delighted, I just thought today the character of the group was unquestionable,” said Bohan. “We’re immensely proud of the way they finished it out. Obviously going down to 13 players on the final stretch was a difficult one but look what they did.”

Hannah Tyrrell scored the winning free with the last kick of the game as Dublin sealed a 1-9 to 1-8 success. They were 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at half-time and Tyrrell also scored their goal while Emma White’s effort was just a consolation.

Cork manager Shane Ronayne knows his team are far from the finished article although they battled to secure a 1-14 to 0-14 win against Waterford at MTU. Katie Quirke’s early goal was vital.

“We’re happy with the win but wouldn’t have been happy with the performance and we have a lot of work to do for the next eight weeks before we face Waterford again in the Munster championship,” said Ronayne.

In Division 1A, Mayo emerged as table-toppers following their gritty 2-7 to 1-7 win against Donegal at the Connacht Centre of Excellence. Sinéad Walsh and Shauna Howley scored the goals for Michael Moyles’ side.

Galway manager Maghnus Breathnach praised the returning Tracey Leonard as she helped them seal a 3-13 to 0-7 victory over Westmeath in Moate. Galway scored their goals late, with Charlotte Cooney, Andrea Trill and Leonard all on target.

“Tracey’s come back in the last few weeks and even just seeing her composure for us, helping the young players around her and really guiding them was excellent,” said Breathnach.

Elsewhere, Kerry beat Laois 4-17 to 1-9 while Tipperary held on for a 0-13 to 1-7 win in Division 2A. In 2B, Armagh’s fine form continued with a 0-13 to 0-6 against Monaghan and Cavan beat Tyrone 3-11 to 1-12.

In Division 3A, Down and Roscommon were victorious while Wexford beat Longford, and Kildare and Wicklow could not be separated. In Division 4 there were wins for Fermanagh, Limerick and Offaly but Leitrim and Antrim finished in a draw.