Concessions becoming a habit Joyce wants Galway to break

Allianz FL Division 2

Galway 2-17

Offaly 3-10

Padraic Joyce kept his Galway charges locked in the dressing room for ages after their fourth win of the campaign, having also kept them for a lengthy spell at half-time, and very few platitudes were coming their way despite maintaining their 100% start.

But Joyce knows that with tough away ties to come with fellow promotion candidates Roscommon and Derry, the intensity and sharpness of this display will not be enough for them to make an immediate return to the top flight.

They scored 2-16 from play on a rare day when the wind and rain didn’t come in off Galway Bay and both sides picked off some fine scores on a benign afternoon at Pearse Stadium, but Joyce knows they have a lot to do with a championship date with Mayo coming down the tracks next month.

“We did enough to get the two points, we were very, very sluggish in a lot of places. Conceding 3-10 is very high again after conceding 2-17 last week. Again our defensive shape was brilliant in the first couple of games. It seems to be letting us down over the last two games. It is an area we have got to look at.

“That is the nature of us with Galway at the minute. We are just trying to find the consistency in the performances at the minute. It was great in the first couple of games, but the last two have been up and down. When we decide to play, we play, but if we don't we switch off. We got away with it today, we did get away with it.”

Offaly manager John Maughan reckons he might have done his native county a favour ahead of that Connacht championship date on April 24 as they carved Galway open.

“I think James Horan, the Mayo manager, might have been pleased to see us expose Galway in that sense. Maybe their heads weren’t quite focused on today’s game and I don’t think that they’d be disrespectful to Offaly but I don’t think they were as tuned as they appeared last Saturday night down in Cork.

“They were very formidable against Cork but look, those conditions suited the Offaly team, we’re lighter, younger, faster, quicker and there was a lot of good play from our boys there today, that little bit of swagger, bit of confidence. If we were a bit more clinical in front of goals, who knows?.”

Galway did not build on a blistering start which saw Matthew Tierney kick two points and Damien Comer blast to the net to lead by 1-2 to 0-0 after nine minutes.

Offaly settled and after Dylan Hyland got them off the mark with the first of two points, Bernard Allen found the net after eleven minutes.

Paul Conroy, Comer and the excellent Sean Kelly, led the way for Galway as they outscored Offaly by six points to three, but Maughan’s men rallied before the interval and efforts from Allen and a free from McNamee left them trailing by 1-8 to 1-6 at the break.

Allen cut the gap to the minimum two minutes after the restart but then Galway took over. Rob Finnerty, who created several scores in the opening half, moved out the field and they shot six points without reply in 13 minutes, with the Salthill/Knocknacarra club star kicking three of them.

Comer, centre-back John Daly and sub Finnian Ó Laoí also hit the target but just as they were about to pull away, Niall McNamee’s effort for a point came back off the top of the left post and his younger cousin Ruairi McNamee reacted quickest to shoot to the net and cut the margin to 1-14 to 2-7 after 52 minutes.

But Galway responded immediately and Sean Kelly raced through to score a goal after taking a pass from Ó Laoí and there was no way back for Offaly, although sub Anton Sullivan came on and shot three fine points from play and then converted a penalty deep into stoppage time when Jack Bryant was fouled by Liam Silke.

Joyce admitted that the leadership qualities of skipper Sean Kelly and former captain Comer served the Tribesmen well.

“In fairness to Sean Kelly and Damien they were probably the main two that carried the can all day,” added Joyce.

“As senior leaders they did. Without the two of them we would have been in big, big trouble. Paul Conroy, at times, did well too. Overall we didn't have enough around the pitch to push the game on and take it to Offaly.

“Give Offaly a bit of credit, they played really well and worked the ball well inside, they got a great goal after a couple of minutes to peg us back. We are delighted to get the two points, we have four out of four so far.”

GALWAY: C Gleeson; S Kelly (1-1), L Silke, J Glynn; C Campbell, J Daly (0-1), J Heaney; D McHugh, P Conroy (0-2); M Tierney (0-3), S Walsh, C Sweeney; R Finnerty (0-4, 0-1f), D Comer (1-3), D Conneely.

Subs: F Ó Laoí (0-1) for Sweeney (28), P Kelly (0-1) for Campbell (28), J McGrath for Heaney (47), E Finnerty for Walsh (60), T Culhane (0-1) for S Kelly (61).

OFFALY: I Duffy; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; R Egan, D Dempsey, C Doyle; B Carroll, J Hayes; M Abbott (0-1), C Mangan, D Hyland (0-2); B Allen (1-2), N McNamee (0-2, 0-2f), R McNamee (1-0).

Subs: L Pearson for Doyle (45), C Donoghue for Carroll (50), J Bryant for Allen (52), A Sullivan (1-3, 1-0 pen) for R McNamee (52), K O’Neill for N McNamee (66).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork)