Kiely vows Limerick are working hard to overcome 'dip in form'

John Kiely admits his Limerick team are experiencing a dip in form “and the easy things don’t come so easy to them”.

The All-Ireland champions picked up their first point in Division 1, Group A campaign in Sunday afternoon's draw with Clare but will need to avoid defeat against Offaly to ensure they don’t get dragged into a relegation play-off.

Kiely concedes his side are struggling right now to do the basics. “We’ve had a season where you had to contend with Covid, we had to contend with a very condensed season last season and this year for us is a very different challenge where maybe things we’ve ordinarily found extremely easy are that little bit more difficult. And every single team in every sport goes through those phases where there’s a dip in form and the easy things don’t come so easy to them.

“One thing we all know is you will be rewarded for working hard and working your way through that. I know that these players and we as a management team are totally committed to working through that. We’ll keep going in that direction.

“The reflection of whether we’ve won four or lost four or won three or lost three, that’s not going to be anything we’re going to look at. We’re only looking from this Sunday to the next Sunday and looking to improve our performance as we go along and that’s the approach that we’ll stick to.”

Brian Lohan cut a frustrated figure during the game and was shown a yellow card in additional time for remonstrating with referee Patrick Murphy. “When I was playing, I was booked once or twice alright, but I hadn’t been booked on the sideline. I just got a little bit frustrated with some of the decisions. I thought our lads were trying to make a point of not fouling and showing that they were not fouling, and particularly for the last free on Colin Coughlan, I felt our lads defended it as well as they could do and he still gave the free. So I was frustrated.”

Meawhile Kiely said Murphy’s decision to show Aaron Gillane a second yellow was ridiculous - “Had the referee run in and told the player to get up off the ground, it would have been more appropriate. I don't think that was a serious misdemeanour at all.”