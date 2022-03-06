Irish in AFLW: Three goals for Cora Staunton and first for Brid Stack but Giants lose

The Adelaide Crows go back to the summit of the AFLW ladder after a 30-28 win over Collingwood at Norwood Oval, despite a late scare.

The hosts led 16-0 at the opening break, two goals through Crows legend Erin Phillips and competition leading goalscorer Ash Woodland. But, by time the siren went for half-time, the Pies had worked hard and got the margin reduced to the minimum after two goals of their own.

Eliza James picked up her second goal of the afternoon to send the Pies into the lead in early in the third quarter but the Crows regained the lead minutes later through another Woodland goal. Crows led by nine early in the final term but a late goal from Chloe Molloy meant a thrilling finish but the 2019 Premiers held out for the two-point win.

Mayo’s Sarah Rowe starred once again for the visitors with 19 disposals, her teammate Aishling Sheridan with 14 disposals for the game. Collingwood now must win their Round 10 game next week at home to Richmond to qualify for the Finals Series. Crows’ Ailish Considine had seven disposals to her name for the winners.

Melbourne Demons are the first team to kick 100 points in an AFLW game after their 107-19 point win over the Fremantle Dockers at Optus Stadium.

Melbourne have become the first team in NAB AFLW history to kick 💯 points!



WE LOVE TO SEE IT. #AFLWDeadly | #AFLW | #AFLWFreoDees pic.twitter.com/ofwT1QNNRR — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) March 5, 2022

It was a disaster an hour before the first bounce for the hosts as they lost Emma O’Driscoll and both Ebony and Kara Antonio due to health and safety protocols. The Dockers came up against a full-strength Melbourne side, who exploded out of the blocks from the start.

Dee captain Daisy Pearce became the fourth player to kick five goals in one game in AFLW and had the home side in all sorts of bother. Aine Tighe (10 disposals) playing as a key defender had to pick up the in-form Tayla Harris, who scored three goals.

Sinead Goldrick starred for the winners picking up nine disposals of her own as the Dees put themselves back in pole position for a home semi-final.

"Goldrick, run and carry once again"



Sinéad Goldrick agus Áine Tighe i mbun iomaíochta san Astráil inniu



Sneak peak ó chluiche #AFLW an lae inniu ar @TG4TV



⏰ 13:00

🏈 Fremantle v Melbourne@Goldieface @ainetighe pic.twitter.com/NelMbN8YTE — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 5, 2022

Bríd Stack kicked her first ever AFLW goal for the Giants on Saturday but it was not enough as they succumbed to an eight-point defeat at the hands of Richmond at the GIANTS stadium.

The visitors outclassed the Giants early in the game scoring the first five goals of the game securing a 31 point lead at the opening quarter.

The Giants did fight back in the second quarter, which did include the 2016 Ladies Gaelic Footballer of the Year, Bríd Stack (13 disposals) sneaking up the field from defence and kick her first goal in the competition late in the term, reducing the margin down to 19.

The Tigers tacked on two goals in the third term to extend that lead back out to 31 points at three-quarter time but Mayo woman Cora Staunton (8 disposals) went on a scoring spree. She scored three of the four GWS goals in the final quarter but it was not enough as the visitors claimed a famous victory.

Brisbane Lions had 36 points to spare over North Melbourne at Whitten Oval on Sunday.

The ‘away’ side got the opening goal of the game through Jess Garner before the reigning Premiers took complete control of the game with five goals in the opening half.

The Lions kept a strong hold on proceedings and never left the Kangaroos back into the game. The Lions finished strongly with a goal from Dakota Davidson.

Orla O’Dwyer was left out of the Lions side as her shoulder was being ‘managed’ by Lions medical staff throughout the week after picking up an injury last week against the Eagles. While Aileen Gilroy had 12 disposals on what was a tough afternoon for the Roos.

“Nearly the solo, to kick it up to herself, Gaelic style”



Scileanna na peile gaelach á thaispeáint ag Aileen Gilroy san Astráil



Sneak peak ó chluiche #AFLW an lae inniu ar @TG4TV



⏰ 11:00

🏈 Brisbane Lions v Kangaroos pic.twitter.com/AJm6fwj44M — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 6, 2022

St. Kilda kept their winning form going with a 18-9 win over Geelong Cats on Saturday.

A game, which only saw two goals, both scored by the Saints in the opening half, was the difference between the sides as the Cats kicked nine behinds. Mayo’s Rachel Kearns kicking two of those behinds for the Cats, while picking up ten disposals.

Western Bulldogs kept their qualification hopes for the Finals Series alive after a 60-point demolition over the West Coast Eagles at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Grace and Niamh Kelly picked up eight and nine disposals respectively for a game, which was a damp squib for the home fans.

The Melbourne based side kicked ten goals in the win. The half-time lead was 23 points and they added seven goals in the second half to seal victory.

Carlton had a 46-16 win over the Gold Coast Suns on Sunday at Ikon Park. The Blues led from first siren to last and still have a small chance of qualification, but would need two other games to go their way to gain to get into the top six after Round 10 next weekend.

Round 9 results: St. Kilda 2.6 (18) bt Geelong Cats 0.9 (9); GWS Giants 6.2 (38) lost to Richmond 7.4 (46); Fremantle 3.1 (19) lost to Melbourne Demons 16.11 (107); West Coast Eagles 1.2 (8) lost to Western Bulldogs 10.8 (68); Brisbane Lions 7.8 (50) bt North Melbourne 2.2 (14); Adelaide Crows 4.6 (30) bt Collingwood 4.4 (28); Carlton 7.4 (46) bt Gold Coast Suns 2.4 (16).

Round 10 fixtures: (All times Irish)

Friday: Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants at GMBHA Stadium, 7:10am.

Saturday: Collingwood vs Richmond at Victoria Park, 4:10am; North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles at Arden Street Oval at 6:10am; Melbourne Demons vs Carlton at Casey Fields at 8:10am.

Sunday: St. Kilda vs Adelaide Crows at RSEA Park at 2:10am; Western Bulldogs vs Brisbane Lions at Mars Stadium at 4:10am; Fremantle vs Gold Coast Suns at Fremantle Oval at 6:10am.