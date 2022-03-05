Goals aplenty as Fermanagh too sharp for Laois

Fermanagh now like third in the Division 3 table

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 18:20
Kevin Egan, Brewster Park

Allianz FL Division 3

Fermanagh 3-15 

Laois 3-9 

The scoreboard showed Fermanagh as six-point winners in this Allianz League Division Three contest at Brewster Park, but it could just as easily have been double that or more, as the home side ran riot against a Laois team that was handed two goals but still never looked like competing with their hosts.

Ryan Jones and Seán Quigley kicked the first two points for Fermanagh before the first gift was presented to the midlanders, a poor kickout that went straight to Evan O’Carroll 25 metres from goal.

The big full forward drove past the last defender and crashed a low shot off the post and into the net, but Fermanagh never lost a step and continued to play far better in winning, using and contesting possession.

Ryan Jones and Daragh McGurn were dominating midfield and with Ciarán Corrigan and Seán Quigley impressing in attack, the home side quick reasserted control

Corrigan rattled in their first goal with a thunderous shot that fizzed past Matthew Byron, but Quigley, in particular, was in sublime form, picking out the narrowest of gaps to squeeze the second goal inside the near post, then landing the score of the day from out on the sideline to push the half-time gap to six points, 2-6 to 1-3.

Laois were handed a second gift-wrapped goal when Mark Barry had an easy finish after an error in the Fermanagh full-back line. But once again Laois failed to build on their good fortune.

Ryan Lyons kicked two fine left-footed scores in reply and soon after Corrigan set up Daragh McGurn for the game's fifth goal (3-8 to 2-4).

Most of Billy Sheehan’s substitutions seemed to sharpen up Laois and improve their fortunes, with Alan Farrell and Danny O’Reilly the pick of the bunch, but Fermanagh were still able to go score for score at their ease, and by the time Mark Barry fired in the game’s sixth and final goal with a couple of minutes to go, the result was settled beyond doubt.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley 1-5 (0-2f), C Corrigan 1-3, D McGurn 1-0, R Jones 0-2, R Lyons 0-2, J Largo Ellis 0-1, C Jones 0-1, G Jones 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: M Barry 2-1, E O’Carroll 1-2, G Walsh 0-4f, A Mohan 0-1, K Lillis 0-1m.

FERMANAGH: C Newman; G Cavanagh, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; J McMahon, A Breen, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan; R Lyons, J Largo Ellis, D McGurn; C Jones, C Corrigan, S Quigley.

Subs: D Leonard for McCusker (21), R O’Callaghan for Breen (69), G Jones for C Jones (69), S McGullion for Horan (70+4).

LAOIS M Byron; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh.

Subs: A Farrell for Finn (h-t), B Daly for Lowry (43), D O’Reilly for Dillon (48), R Munnelly for Lillis (50), C Murphy for Kelly (60).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).

