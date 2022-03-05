Rory O'Connor masterclass keeps Wexford on their winning ways

Allianz HL Division 1B

Wexford 1-22

Offaly 2-12

Rory O'Connor inspired Wexford to a hard-earned seven point victory over a battling Offaly in this Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

O'Connor turned on the style with an immaculate opening half as he struck 1-7, (1-1 from play) and drove his side on to eventually overcome a dogged Offaly challenge.

Indeed the visitor's injury struck side were still very much in contention up to the closing ten minutes when they trailed by just three points, 1-17 to 2-11, but there was little they could do as a flurry of late points saw the homeside maintain their perfect run through this competition.

Those who braved the icy conditions were treated to an excellent opening half with Offaly racing into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead inside nine minutes. After Eoghan Parlon and Rory O'Connor, free, had exchanged opening points, scores from Luke O'Connor coupled with a long range pointed free from keeper Stephen Corcoran showed Offaly were very much up for the challenge.

The hosts were finding it difficult to get into their stride relying on a further O'Connor pointed free to reduce the deficit. Offaly got a huge breakthrough after 18 minutes when full-forward Paddy Clancy picked out Luke O'Connor with an inch perfect pass and the corner forward's clinical goal gave his side a 1-3 to 0-2 lead.

After O'Connor and Dee O'Keefe points drew the sides level, 1-3 to 0-6 , it was left to Rory O'Connor to drive through the Offaly defence with a tremendous run off the sideline before beating keeper Corcoran with a tremendous finish. That wonder strike helped his side to a 1-8 to 1-7 interval lead.

Two quick points from Luke O'Connor had Offaly back in front, but Wexford responded with points from an O'Connor free, and sub Liam Og McGovern. The momentum swung back to Offaly when Luke O'Connor fired hope a 47th-minute penalty after Eoghan Parlon had been fouled, to restore their lead 2-9 to 1-10.

Few would would sen Offaly in this position before the game, but once Wexford introduced some of their big guns from the bench, they pulled away inspired by a glorious Rory O'Connor point off the sideline to maintain their winning strike.

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, M O'Hanlon, C Devitt (0-1); G Bailey, D Reck, J O'Connor (0-1); K Foley (0-2), D O'Keeffe (0-1); C McGuckin, O Foley, C Hearne; R O'Connor (1-11, 0-8 frees), C McDonald (0-2), R Higgins.

Subs: C Byrne-Dunbar (0-1) for Higgins (41), L Og McGovern (0-1) for McGuckin (43), C Flood (0-2) for Bailey (45), P Foley for McDonald (62), C Byrne for Hearne (66).

OFFALY: S Corcoran (0-1 free); J Screeney, B Conneely, P Delaney; C Burke, D King, K Sampson; J Keenaghan (0-1), A Cleary (0-2); B Duignan, J Sampson, E Parlon (0-1); L Langton, P Clancy, L O'Connor (2-7, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees).

Subs: E Kelly for Delanbey (ht), L Nolan for Duignan (48), D Nally for Langton (62), P Cantwell for Clancy (67), M Watkins for Parlon (69).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).