Cork boss Kieran Kingston rings the changes for Galway clash

Paul Keane

High flying Cork, joint top of Division 1A with three wins from three, have changed a third of their team for Saturday evening's Allianz NHL clash with Galway.

Boss Kieran Kingston has made changes in defence and attack for the visit of the Tribesmen to Pairc Ui Chaoimh (7pm), an encounter that will be televised live on RTÉ TV.

Cork hammered Limerick in Round 3, gaining a modicum of revenge for last year's All-Ireland final heartache, though Kingston has resisted the temptation to stick with a winning line-up.

Instead, Jack O'Connor, Alan Connolly, and Seamus Harnedy, who all came on in attack for that 2-19 to 1-13 win, have been retained up front.

Out of the attack go former AFL player Mark Keane, Shane Kingston, who struck two goals against Limerick, and the ultra experienced Conor Lehane.

At the back, Niall O'Leary is absent and not among the substitutes after a heavy knock against Limerick, while Castlemartyr's Ciaran Joyce also drops out.

Experienced duo Damien Cahalane and Robert Downey come into a defence that will once again be led by captain and centre-back Mark Coleman.

Cork (NHL v Galway): P Collins; D Cahalane, D O'Leary, S O'Donoghue; T O'Mahony, M Coleman, R Downey; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O'Flynn, S Barrett, J O'Connor; P Horgan, A Connolly, S Harnedy.

Subs: G Collins, S O'Leary-Hayes, C O'Brien, T O'Connell, S Quirke, L Meade, B Roche, C Lehane, C Cahalane, M Keane, S Twomey.