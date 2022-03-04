Weekend GAA Previews: Cork have wit and work-rate to maintain momentum

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1, Group A

Wexford v Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm (N. Wall, Cork)

A league semi-final spot is almost within Wexford’s grasp and while they haven’t exactly exercised their panel it would appear Darragh Egan knows what his team should be. Offaly’s minds, if they aren’t already, will be moving towards the relegation play-off against Laois or Antrim.

Verdict: Wexford.

Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live RTÉ

A quarter-final in everything but name, Cork could still make the last four without winning this but a loss would be a shame given what they did last week and the momentum they have built up. Cork showed a real savviness in how they operated against Limerick. Galway too know what it’s like to better the All-Ireland champions but their win was more about graft. Cork have the wit and the work-rate to keep their winning run going.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1, Group B

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park 5pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow). Live RTÉ

Mattie Kenny is not the type of manager to read too much into a performance at this time of year but beating Tipperary can never be sneezed at, especially in Thurles. It was something Kilkenny couldn’t do. The visitors may be able to call on some of their Ballyhale Shamrocks men but at this venue and in good form Dublin will be hard beaten.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 3A

Warwickshire v Louth, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham 2pm (K. Parke, Antrim)

Verdict: Louth

Allianz Football League

Division 3

Westmeath v Longford, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

As late as he was appointed, it’s been difficult for Billy O’Loughlin to make his mark with Longford. They have been consistent whereas Westmeath have looked strong but need to get the show back on the road.

Verdict: Westmeath

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park 3pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan)

An awkward one for Laois who like Longford have been middling this far. Fermanagh can present enough of a front to take something.

Verdict: Draw

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1B

Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann 3pm (M. Farrelly, Cavan) Live TG4

It mightn’t be a grudge match at this time of year but Meath know they have targets on their back and Dublin won’t be able to resist making up for a little of what happened in last year’s All-Ireland final. Verdict: Meath

5 September 2021; Emma Troy of Meath is tackled by Lyndsey Davey of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final match between Dublin and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

AIB All-Ireland Camogie Junior Club final

Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Eoghan Rua (Derry), O’Raghallaighs GAA, Drogheda, 12:30pm (J. McDonagh, Galway)

Verdict: Clanmaurice.

AIB All-Ireland Camogie Junior B Club final

Derrylaughan (Tyrone) v Knockananna (Wicklow), O’Raghallaighs GAA, Drogheda, 2:30pm (C. Groome, Offaly)

Verdict: Derrylaughan

Masita All-Ireland Post-Primary Senior A Hurling semi-finals

St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla (Clare) v St Kieran’s College, Nenagh 1pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary)

Harty Cup safely placed at home, St Joseph’s can make the trip to Nenagh full of confidence. St Kieran’s will hope to have repaired some damage from Leinster but the Tulla outfit can keep their odyssey going.

Verdict: St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla

Good Counsel, New Ross (Wexford) v Árdscoil Rís (Limerick), Bansha 3pm (L. Gordon, Galway)

There is no doubting that Árdscoil Rís will be the better for their quarter-final and they should be sharp in the early stages. Whether they can sustain it against a fine Good Counsel team is the question. A tight one.

Verdict: Good Counsel, New Ross

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1, Group A

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park 1.45pm (P. Murphy, Carlow) Live TG4 app

It wouldn’t appear either team is going to make the quarter-finals but there are more than local bragging rights on offer here. The difference Tony Kelly makes to a team was there for all to see in Tullamore last weekend and the home support never mind the team will be buoyed by his presence in Ennis. Limerick have deceived many of us with how flat they’ve played but this should be the opposition and venue to get them going.

Verdict: Limerick

Waterford’s Conor Prunty and Seamus Callanan of Tipperary in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final

Division 1, Group B

Waterford v Tipperary, Walsh Park 1.45pm (C. Lyons, Cork). Live TG4

Rivals at the start and end of Lent at this venue, just how much shadow boxing will be on show here? Liam Cahill knows a third consecutive victory against his native county will seed the doubts further among those in blue and gold. Will Tipperary have the legs and general energy for Waterford, is the question? If they do, it will stand to them on Easter Sunday but Waterford still have the edge.

Verdict: Waterford

Laois v Antrim, MW Hire O’Moore Park 3.45pm (S. Hynes, Galway). Live TG4

A match that deserves its live TV billing considering what’s on the line. A de facto relegation semi-final and as much as it might appear Antrim have shown more form, especially at home, they have learned to their cost Laois’ ability to hit the high notes when required. There should be little between them but perhaps the revenge mission will give the Saffrons the required sharpness.

Verdict: Antrim

Division 2A

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park 2pm (R. McGann, Clare)

Meath haven’t been all that bad but they’re at the bottom of the table for a reason. Kerry appear to be improved with each display.

Verdict: Kerry

Westmeath v Down, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

Down made a great start to the league but Westmeath’s pressure should be too much for them.

Verdict: Westmeath

Kildare v Carlow, St Conleth’s Park 2pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary)

Mixed results for these two so far although Carlow seemed out of sorts last weekend and may suffer again.

Verdict: Kildare

Division 2B

London v Wicklow, McGovern Park 2pm (C. Flynn, Westmeath)

It’ll be close but Wicklow can pick up a second win of the season.

Verdict: Wicklow

Donegal v Derry, O’Donnell Park 2pm (J. Judge, Mayo)

Both teams are in excellent form with Derry’s attack looking that more dangerous.

Verdict: Derry

Mayo v Sligo, James Stephens Park, Ballina 2pm (J. Connors, Donegal)

Mayo are having it rough and yet they may be able to engineer a point against the neighbours.

Verdict: Draw

Division 3A

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

Verdict: Roscommon.

Monaghan v Tyrone, Inniskeen 2pm (A. McAleer, Donegal)

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 3B

Fermanagh v Lancashire, Darver 12pm (T. Conway, Derry)

Verdict: Fermanagh

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (S. Stack, Dublin)

Verdict: Leitrim

Allianz Football League

Division 2

Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium 2pm (D. Murnane, Cork)

Unfortunately for Offaly, the main question here is the margin of defeat. Galway can take another step towards promotion.

Verdict: Galway

Division 4

Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz Park 2pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh)

Cavan’s victories haven’t been overly convincing, but they should be too experienced for a young Sligo team.

Verdict: Cavan

Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm (J. Hickey, Carlow)

The game against Sligo could have come at the right time for Tipperary. With no form, going to Wexford, as was scheduled the week before, would have been a more difficult task.

Verdict: Tipperary

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1A

Mayo v Donegal, Connacht CoE 2pm (S. Curley, Galway)

These two usually provide entertaining encounters and have shown some fine early season form. Goal-hungry Mayo to stay the course.

Verdict: Mayo

Westmeath v Galway, Moate 2pm (G. Chapman, Sligo)

Neither with a win to their name as of yet but Galway are favoured to end their rot.

Verdict: Galway

Division 1B

Cork v Waterford, Cork IT 2pm (S. Mulvihill, Kerry)

Disappointing starts for both outfits, although you’d expect Cork, even without some of their leading lights, to get their act together here.

Verdict: Cork

2021 AIB All-Ireland Camogie Senior Club final

Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford) v Sarsfields (Galway), Croke Park 4pm (R. Kelly, Kildare) Live RTÉ

The Wexford women’s goals made the difference in the 2020 final less than three months ago and really it is a matter of how much Sarsfields have learned from that game. Oulart will brace themselves for a reaction but if the McGrath sisters are in the mood they might not be able to stop them.

Verdict: Sarsfields

2021 AIB All-Ireland Camogie Intermediate Club final

Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) v St Rynagh's (Offaly), Croke Park 2pm (B. Nea, Westmeath) Live RTÉ

Not that it’s impossible but it’s difficult to see St Rynaghs being knocked off their perch.

Verdict: St Rynagh's