Weekend GAA Previews: Cork have wit and work-rate to maintain momentum

A league semi-final spot is almost within Wexford’s grasp and while they haven’t exactly exercised their panel it would appear Darragh Egan knows what his team should be. Offaly’s minds, if they aren’t already, will be moving towards the relegation play-off against Laois or Antrim.
Wexford.
A quarter-final in everything but name, Cork could still make the last four without winning this but a loss would be a shame given what they did last week and the momentum they have built up. Cork showed a real savviness in how they operated against Limerick. Galway too know what it’s like to better the All-Ireland champions but their win was more about graft. Cork have the wit and the work-rate to keep their winning run going.
Cork.
Mattie Kenny is not the type of manager to read too much into a performance at this time of year but beating Tipperary can never be sneezed at, especially in Thurles. It was something Kilkenny couldn’t do. The visitors may be able to call on some of their Ballyhale Shamrocks men but at this venue and in good form Dublin will be hard beaten.
Dublin
Louth
As late as he was appointed, it’s been difficult for Billy O’Loughlin to make his mark with Longford. They have been consistent whereas Westmeath have looked strong but need to get the show back on the road.
Westmeath
An awkward one for Laois who like Longford have been middling this far. Fermanagh can present enough of a front to take something.
Draw
It mightn’t be a grudge match at this time of year but Meath know they have targets on their back and Dublin won’t be able to resist making up for a little of what happened in last year’s All-Ireland final.Meath
Clanmaurice.
Derrylaughan
Harty Cup safely placed at home, St Joseph’s can make the trip to Nenagh full of confidence. St Kieran’s will hope to have repaired some damage from Leinster but the Tulla outfit can keep their odyssey going.
St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla
There is no doubting that Árdscoil Rís will be the better for their quarter-final and they should be sharp in the early stages. Whether they can sustain it against a fine Good Counsel team is the question. A tight one.
Good Counsel, New Ross
It wouldn’t appear either team is going to make the quarter-finals but there are more than local bragging rights on offer here. The difference Tony Kelly makes to a team was there for all to see in Tullamore last weekend and the home support never mind the team will be buoyed by his presence in Ennis. Limerick have deceived many of us with how flat they’ve played but this should be the opposition and venue to get them going.
Limerick
Rivals at the start and end of Lent at this venue, just how much shadow boxing will be on show here? Liam Cahill knows a third consecutive victory against his native county will seed the doubts further among those in blue and gold. Will Tipperary have the legs and general energy for Waterford, is the question? If they do, it will stand to them on Easter Sunday but Waterford still have the edge.
Waterford
A match that deserves its live TV billing considering what’s on the line. A de facto relegation semi-final and as much as it might appear Antrim have shown more form, especially at home, they have learned to their cost Laois’ ability to hit the high notes when required. There should be little between them but perhaps the revenge mission will give the Saffrons the required sharpness.
Antrim
Meath haven’t been all that bad but they’re at the bottom of the table for a reason. Kerry appear to be improved with each display.
Kerry
Down made a great start to the league but Westmeath’s pressure should be too much for them.
Westmeath
Mixed results for these two so far although Carlow seemed out of sorts last weekend and may suffer again.
Kildare
It’ll be close but Wicklow can pick up a second win of the season.
Wicklow
Both teams are in excellent form with Derry’s attack looking that more dangerous.
Derry
Mayo are having it rough and yet they may be able to engineer a point against the neighbours.
Draw
Roscommon.
Tyrone
Fermanagh
Leitrim
Unfortunately for Offaly, the main question here is the margin of defeat. Galway can take another step towards promotion.
Galway
Cavan’s victories haven’t been overly convincing, but they should be too experienced for a young Sligo team.
Cavan
The game against Sligo could have come at the right time for Tipperary. With no form, going to Wexford, as was scheduled the week before, would have been a more difficult task.
Tipperary
These two usually provide entertaining encounters and have shown some fine early season form. Goal-hungry Mayo to stay the course.
Mayo
Neither with a win to their name as of yet but Galway are favoured to end their rot.
Galway
Disappointing starts for both outfits, although you’d expect Cork, even without some of their leading lights, to get their act together here.
Cork
The Wexford women’s goals made the difference in the 2020 final less than three months ago and really it is a matter of how much Sarsfields have learned from that game. Oulart will brace themselves for a reaction but if the McGrath sisters are in the mood they might not be able to stop them.
Sarsfields
Not that it’s impossible but it’s difficult to see St Rynaghs being knocked off their perch.
St Rynagh's