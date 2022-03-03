GPA want social media companies to clamp down on abuse of players

GAA President Larry McCarthy proposed the idea of legislation to tackle the problem at Congress last Saturday
GPA want social media companies to clamp down on abuse of players
Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 15:12
John Fogarty

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) says social media companies have to do more to cut out abuse of amateur sportspeople.

As GAA president Larry McCarthy proposed the idea of legislation to tackle the problem at Congress last Saturday, the GPA endorse his sentiment to address it. However, they add a lot of the responsibility for stamping out such behaviour falls on the likes of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We would be very much in favour of any measures that can be enacted in protecting our membership and addressing the online abuse of, yes, players but anyone on social media,” said the GPA’s head of communications Kieran McSweeney. 

“Social media companies must do more when it comes to activities like this. The GPA have social media guidelines in place in terms of the positive aspects of social media as well as dealing with the negatives. We worked with Kieran File from the University of Warwick last year about this subject and the advice is available to them on the GPA app.” 

In December last, the GPA submitted a paper on social media abuse of players to the Oireachtas Committee on Sport. The body had looked for correspondence from organisations about the issue.

In his address to Congress in Mayo, McCarthy said the treatment of the county’s senior footballers in the wake of their All-Ireland defeat to Tyrone last September was “unacceptable, not only as sportspeople, but as human beings.” He continued: “The question becomes what can we as an Association do about it? Given that we are at heart a sport organisation, I believe that the protection of amateur athletes and officials, in particular GAA, LGFA and Camogie players, through legislation should be investigated. The legislation would penalise severe, personal, and excessive criticism of amateur athletes and volunteers.”

