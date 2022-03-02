Ditch neutral venues in new football model - Kelly

Former GAA president Seán Kelly argues the new All-Ireland senior football championship can be improved by ditching neutral venues in the Sam Maguire Cup group stages.

Kelly also expresses concerns that the last 16 will “lack real bite” as three teams from each four-county group will make the knock-out stages, although the GAA have countered that claim.

The green option voted in at Saturday’s Congress, which will come into effect for 2023, bears a striking resemblance to Kelly’s blueprint of 10 years ago. He proposed the eight provincial finalists as well as the best eight in the Allianz League qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup.

However, the Kerry man wanted to make the last 16 a straight knock-out and while his updated version replaced that with a round-robin system, he does not agree that the top three in each should progress to All-Ireland quarter-finals (the four table-toppers) and preliminary quarter-finals (the eight second and third-place finishers).

The new structure also stipulates each team will play one home game, one away and the third in a neutral venue – the provincial champions will be rewarded with home advantage in their first game. But Kelly would like to see them given a second game on their own patch.

“Almost 95% of delegates supporting the motion was obviously very encouraging, but that does not mean it is perfect,” opens Kelly. “I think the provincial championships will be fine, more competitive. If Cork are in Division 3, their only way of making it into the Sam Maguire will be reaching the final and that will apply to a lot of counties.

“The league will be even more competitive in Division 2 and 3 and the Tailteann Cup, especially given the winners will gain access to the Sam Maguire Cup the following year.

“I did have slight reservations about three teams from four qualifying. Maybe the idea of dead rubbers is less likely with three teams going through. Home advantage will be given to the second-placed teams in the preliminary quarter-finals, but I don’t think that is a huge incentive and it might lead to a lack of real bite in the final round.

“If that game is played in a neutral venue, as it likely will be, then supporters mightn’t be as likely to travel if it was a real competitive game. The GAA might look at getting rid of the neutral game. But that is something that can be looked at in due course and with the structure that is there, there can be a few tweaks and amendments made.”

Kelly would like to see provincial champions and the runners-up given two home matches except for the Tailteann Cup winners’ group where they would be guaranteed the advantage and not the provincial runners-up. He reckons the carrot of twice as many fixtures on home soil would go some way to Division 1 teams, who have already earned Sam Maguire Cup entry by virtue of their league position, treating the provincial championships with more respect.

“If we had tied in with that home venue, that would have made a big difference in incentivising the provincial championship. It could further enhance those competitions.”

As the likes of Waterford and Kerry have called for more time to be given to clubs to run their championships, Kelly suggests the GAA could shave a week off the inter-county football season by abandoning the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

“If you do away with the preliminary quarter-final play-off, you free up a weekend. There is also a possibility the team that wins that game will have momentum going in against the team that has automatically qualified for the quarter-finals.”

Kelly remembers where the idea for linking the league and championship came to him in 2012. “I was standing in front of my father’s, God be good to him, Nuffield tractor one morning. They tried other things with the championship since but this has been accepted now and I strongly feel it is a major step in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, GAA president Larry McCarthy is expected to put together a work group to assess the under-age grades and return with recommendations by the end of this month.

McCarthy formed a football championship task force soon after the Proposal B All-Ireland SFC motion failed to receive sufficient support at last October’s Special Congress and they came back with the successful green option.

Already, there are indications from GAA leadership that the under-age grades could return to even-numbered years. However, there will be strong support to retain the decoupling of minor, which is currently U17, from adult. A Special Congress in October so that some, if not all the would-be proposals could come into force in 2023 is anticipated