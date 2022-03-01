James O'Connor set to be appointed Midleton coach for 2022 campaign

James O’Connor is set to be confirmed as the new Midleton senior hurling coach for the 2022 season.

O’Connor managed Ballyhale Shamrocks to the 2021 All-Ireland club senior hurling final last month where they lost agonisingly to a last-minute Ballygunner goal.

The Waterford man left Ballyhale in the aftermath of that defeat despite requests from the Kilkenny champions to remain at the helm.

O'Connor now joins the Cork Premier senior hurling champions after Ben O’Connor left the ‘Magpies’ in December following their Munster Club SHC semi-final defeat to Kilmallock.

Midleton GAA are delighted to announce the club's senior hurling management team for 2022.

The Lismore man is no stranger to Cork clubs over the past decade with a glittering CV in the county. He coached Carrigtwohill to championship glory in 2011 when defeating Cork IT in the final 0-15 to 1-11.

He coached Killeagh to pull off one of the biggest shocks of the 2017 senior championship when they defeated Douglas in the second round 2-16 to 0-21.

He also led Fr O’Neills to Premier intermediate county and intermediate provincial glory in 2019 before being defeated in the All-Ireland Club IHC final by Tullaroan the following January.

Midleton are drawn in Group A of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC and will face Douglas, Kanturk and Newtownshandrum later this summer.