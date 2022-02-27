Mulroy finds range as Louth earn second win

Allianz Football League: Louth 1-15 Westmeath 1-13

Sam Mulroy is a player on form at the minute and his freetaking was the difference in Ardee. Mulroy finished with 11 points, all frees from various ranges, bringing his tally to 1-29 for the season after four games.

At the other end of the field, John Heslin was the game's top scorer with 1-10 for Westmeath and his goal in the 11th minute looked to be setting Jack Cooney’s team on course for victory.

However, Westmeath failed to push on after Heslin’s fortunate effort deceived James Califf in the Louth goal and went 16 minutes without a score. Mulroy reeled the Midlanders in to give Louth a 0-9 to 1-5 half- time lead.

Early in the second half, Louth full-forward Conor Grimes reacted quickest to a Mulroy free that hit the post. Grimes punched home the rebound and injected energy into Louth legs while Westmeath exhausted theirs trying to get back into the game.

Mulroy would ensure Louth’s second win of the season.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (0-11 frees); C Grimes (1-0); C Byrne (0-2); T Jackson and R Burns (0-1 each)

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1-10, 7 frees); S McCartan (0-2); A Gardiner (0-1)

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; C McKeever, N Sharkey, T Jackson; T Durnin, C Early; C Lennon, S Mulroy, C Downey; L Jackson, C Grimes, R Burns.

Subs: C Byrne for Lennon (43), C Keenan for Durnin (52), T Durnin for Burns (61).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, D Giles; N Harte, R Wallace; S McCartan; R Connellan, S Duncan; D Lynch; R O’Toole, C McCormack; L Loughlin, J Heslin, A Gardiner.

Subs: L Dolan for McCormack (45), K Martin for Loughlin (50), S Baker for Harte (69).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan)