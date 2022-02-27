Mulroy finds range as Louth earn second win

Sam Mulroy's freetaking was crucial for Louth
Mulroy finds range as Louth earn second win

Sam Mulroy of Louth  Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 16:59
Dan Bannon, Ardee

Allianz Football League: Louth 1-15 Westmeath 1-13

Sam Mulroy is a player on form at the minute and his freetaking was the difference in Ardee. Mulroy finished with 11 points, all frees from various ranges, bringing his tally to 1-29 for the season after four games.

At the other end of the field, John Heslin was the game's top scorer with 1-10 for Westmeath and his goal in the 11th minute looked to be setting Jack Cooney’s team on course for victory.

However, Westmeath failed to push on after Heslin’s fortunate effort deceived James Califf in the Louth goal and went 16 minutes without a score. Mulroy reeled the Midlanders in to give Louth a 0-9 to 1-5 half- time lead.

Early in the second half, Louth full-forward Conor Grimes reacted quickest to a Mulroy free that hit the post. Grimes punched home the rebound and injected energy into Louth legs while Westmeath exhausted theirs trying to get back into the game. 

Mulroy would ensure Louth’s second win of the season.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (0-11 frees); C Grimes (1-0); C Byrne (0-2); T Jackson and R Burns (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1-10, 7 frees); S McCartan (0-2);  A Gardiner (0-1) 

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; C McKeever, N Sharkey, T Jackson; T Durnin, C Early; C Lennon, S Mulroy, C Downey; L Jackson, C Grimes, R Burns.

Subs: C Byrne for Lennon (43), C Keenan for Durnin (52), T Durnin for Burns (61).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, D Giles; N Harte, R Wallace; S McCartan; R Connellan, S Duncan; D Lynch; R O’Toole, C McCormack; L Loughlin, J Heslin, A Gardiner.

Subs: L Dolan for McCormack (45), K Martin for Loughlin (50), S Baker for Harte (69).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan)

More in this section

Billy Ryan with Ryan Mullaney 27/2/2022 Two-goal Phelan the Kilkenny star in stroll past Laois
James Lawlor with Adrian Tuohey 27/2/2022 High flying Wexford bring Galway crashing back to earth
Tony Kelly scores a goal 27/2/2022 Tony Kelly announces return with two goals to sink brave Offaly
<p>Leitrim manager Andy Moran  Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Andy Moran marvels at balanced Beirne magic

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices