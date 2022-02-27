Andy Moran marvels at balanced Beirne magic

Keith Beirne struck 12 points as Leitrim overcame Waterford
Leitrim manager Andy Moran  Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 16:49
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Allianz Football League Division 4: Leitrim 2-17 Waterford 1-13 

Keith Beirne starred for Leitrim with 12 points (seven from play) as Andy Moran's men dug out their second league win in Dungarvan.

"He's an exceptional player," said 2017 Footballer of the Year Moran. "I had a decent career but there was never a time that I could kick a ball off my left foot and right foot equally. It's lovely to watch. He's studying to be a solicitor as well so he's a real high performer!"

Eight Beirne points left Leitrim 10-8 up at the break. The free-scoring forward kicked beauties off left and right as the visitors led 8-2 after 25 minutes. Waterford got six of the next seven points. Darragh Corcoran struck three, Dermot Ryan delivered two and Conor Murray was also on target.

The hosts hit the front for the first time when Corcoran rattled the far corner of the net two minutes into the second half.

Beirne responded with two points before he created a goal for Ryan O'Rourke on 51 minutes. Substitute Darragh Rooney fisted home the clincher five minutes into added time, to the delight of the large away support.

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne (0-12, 5 frees); R O'Rourke (1-1); D Rooney (1-0); T Prior (0-2, 1 mark); P Keaney, J Heslin (0-1 each)

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (1-6, 4 frees); D Guiry, D Ryan (0-2 each); B Lynch, C Murray, T O'Connell (0-1 each).

LEITRIM: D Maxwell; M Diffley, D Casey, P Maguire; J Rooney, D Bruen, C McGloin; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Flynn, K Beirne, P Keaney; R O'Rourke, M Plunkett, T Prior.

Subs: Ciaran Cullen for Dolan (34), D McGovern for Keaney (43), J Heslin for McGloin (60), D Rooney for Prior (63), Conor Cullen for Wrynn (75).

WATERFORD: B Kirwan; C Ó Cuirrín, D Ó Cathasaigh, L Fennell; D Ryan, J Elsted, B Looby; B Lynch, M Curry; C Murray, D Hallihan, S Curry; T O'Connell, D Guiry, D Corcoran.

Subs: J O'Sullivan for S Curry (50), A Jones for Ó Cuirrín (57), J Walsh for Hallihan (57), J O'Leary for Lynch (63), R Reddy for Elsted (72).

Referee: D Hickey (Carlow)

