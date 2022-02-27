Two-goal Phelan the Kilkenny star in stroll past Laois

Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan were also big score getters in the full-forward line for the home side
Two-goal Phelan the Kilkenny star in stroll past Laois

Kilkenny's Billy Ryan with Ryan Mullaney of Laois

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 16:43
Robert Cribbin, UPMC Nowlan Park

Allianz Hurling League: Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17 

Kilkenny eased to victory over Laois in a rather one-sided Allianz National Hurling League clash in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Cats cruised to a double scores success with Tom Phelan the standout performer, scoring a goal in each half for the winners.

Laois competed well in the opening period but they still trailed 1-12 to 0-11 at the break after Phelan struck for Kilkenny’s opening goal in the 6th minute.

Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan were also big score getters in the full-forward line for the home side as Laois struggled to get enough scores on the board.

The second half was practically a non-event as after Phelan struck for his second goal in the 44th minute, the game was practically over as a contest.

Alan Murphy led the scoring with 0-13 in total for the winners and they will get much bigger tests against Dublin and Waterford in the coming weeks.

Scorers for Kilkenny: A. Murphy (0-13, nine frees); T. Phelan (2-1); B. Ryan, M. Keoghan (0-4 each); C. Buckley (0-2); D. Blanchfield, J. Maher, J. Walsh, W. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: S. Maher (0-3, two frees); J. Kelly (0-3); R. King (0-3, one free); E. Rowland (0-2, frees); J. Keyes (0-2); P. Delaney, R. Mullanney, C. Byrne, F. Fennell (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; M. Butler, T. Walsh, M. Carey; N. Brassil, P. Deegan, D. Blanchfield; C. Kenny, J. Donnelly; W. Walsh, C. Buckley, T. Phelan; B. Ryan, M. Keoghan, A. Murphy. 

Subs - J. Maher for J. Donnelly ht; C. Heary for Brassil ht; J. Bergin for Keoghan 55th min; S. Murphy for Buckley 63rd min; J. Walsh for W. Walsh 64th min.

LAOIS: E. Rowland; D. Conway, S. Downey, F. Flanagan; P. Delaney, L. O’Connell, R. Mullanney; F. Fennell, J. Kelly; P. Purcell, J. Lennon, R. King; W. Dunphy, C. Dwyer, S. Maher. 

Subs - P. Dunne for F. Flanagan ht; C. Comerford for S. Maher 45th min; C. Phelan for J. Lennon 45th min; C. Byrne for C. Dwyer 52nd min; E. Killeen for L. O’Connell 58th min.

Referee - R. Fitzsimons (Offaly).

More in this section

James Lawlor with Adrian Tuohey 27/2/2022 High flying Wexford bring Galway crashing back to earth
Tony Kelly scores a goal 27/2/2022 Tony Kelly announces return with two goals to sink brave Offaly
Mayo v Armagh - Allianz Football League Division 1 Defiant Mayo overtake Armagh at the death in thriller
<p>Leitrim manager Andy Moran  Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

Andy Moran marvels at balanced Beirne magic

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices