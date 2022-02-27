Two-goal Phelan the Kilkenny star in stroll past Laois

Allianz Hurling League: Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17

Kilkenny eased to victory over Laois in a rather one-sided Allianz National Hurling League clash in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The Cats cruised to a double scores success with Tom Phelan the standout performer, scoring a goal in each half for the winners.

Laois competed well in the opening period but they still trailed 1-12 to 0-11 at the break after Phelan struck for Kilkenny’s opening goal in the 6th minute.

Billy Ryan and Martin Keoghan were also big score getters in the full-forward line for the home side as Laois struggled to get enough scores on the board.

The second half was practically a non-event as after Phelan struck for his second goal in the 44th minute, the game was practically over as a contest.

Alan Murphy led the scoring with 0-13 in total for the winners and they will get much bigger tests against Dublin and Waterford in the coming weeks.

Scorers for Kilkenny: A. Murphy (0-13, nine frees); T. Phelan (2-1); B. Ryan, M. Keoghan (0-4 each); C. Buckley (0-2); D. Blanchfield, J. Maher, J. Walsh, W. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: S. Maher (0-3, two frees); J. Kelly (0-3); R. King (0-3, one free); E. Rowland (0-2, frees); J. Keyes (0-2); P. Delaney, R. Mullanney, C. Byrne, F. Fennell (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; M. Butler, T. Walsh, M. Carey; N. Brassil, P. Deegan, D. Blanchfield; C. Kenny, J. Donnelly; W. Walsh, C. Buckley, T. Phelan; B. Ryan, M. Keoghan, A. Murphy.

Subs - J. Maher for J. Donnelly ht; C. Heary for Brassil ht; J. Bergin for Keoghan 55th min; S. Murphy for Buckley 63rd min; J. Walsh for W. Walsh 64th min.

LAOIS: E. Rowland; D. Conway, S. Downey, F. Flanagan; P. Delaney, L. O’Connell, R. Mullanney; F. Fennell, J. Kelly; P. Purcell, J. Lennon, R. King; W. Dunphy, C. Dwyer, S. Maher.

Subs - P. Dunne for F. Flanagan ht; C. Comerford for S. Maher 45th min; C. Phelan for J. Lennon 45th min; C. Byrne for C. Dwyer 52nd min; E. Killeen for L. O’Connell 58th min.

Referee - R. Fitzsimons (Offaly).