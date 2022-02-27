High flying Wexford bring Galway crashing back to earth

Allianz Hurling League

Galway 0-15

Wexford 2-15

Galway were brought crashing back down to earth after their win over Limerick last time out as Darragh Egan’s reign as Wexford manager continues in superb fashion as they chalked up their third win of the campaign.

And Wexford were full value for their second away victory in succession as they held an edge throughout against a Galway side who struggled to create momentum.

In contrast, Wexford had plenty of threats up front and had a much sharper first touch than a Galway side they will meet in seven weeks in the Leinster championship.

Wexford led by 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time having had the breeze in their favour and they were good value for that lead.

Their half-back line of Connal Flood, Paudie Foley and Damien Reck were on top and that ensured a plentiful supply of ball into an attack where Rory O’Connor, who hit three points in the opening half, was particularly sharp.

He was also involved in setting up the only goal of the half along with Mikie Dwyer with Cathal Dunbar, a late replacement for Conor McDonald, supplying the finish.

That put Wexford ahead by double scores, 1-7 to 0-5, after 24 minutes after a good spell when they hit 1-4 without reply.

Foley provided a couple of points from long-range frees as they pulled away after the sides were level three times in the opening quarter.

Galway, who lined out without full-forward Conor Whelan, kept in touch with three frees from Conor Cooney, while John Fleming, Kevin Cooney and Cathal Mannion, along with wing-backs Gearoid McInerney and Adrian Tuohey, also hit the range.

Conor Cooney led the way as Galway hit back after the restart and five points from him and one from Joseph Cooney got them back on level terms after 51 minutes, with Jack O’Connor getting Wexford’s only score in that period.

Galway goalkeeper Darach Fahy did superbly to deny Cathal Dunbar but Diarmuid O’Keeffe edged the visitors in front after 53 minutes and they never lost that lead.

Galway captain Daithi Burke was blocked by Dunbar and Oisin Pepper struck for Wexford’s second goal after 55 minutes to lead by 2-11 to 0-13 and with Simon Donohoe and Rory O’Connor tacking on points, there was no way back for the Tribesmen as they fell to their first league defeat under Henry Shefflin and who will now face a quick turnaround for a trip to Cork next Saturday.

GALWAY: D Fahy; J Grealish, Daithi Burke, F Burke; G McInerney (0-1), P Mannion, A Tuohey (0-1); J Cooney (0-1), R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney (0-9, 7f, 1 sideline), C Fahy (0-1); C Mannion, K Cooney (0-1), J Fleming (0-1).

Subs: TJ Brennan for P Mannion (14), J Hastings for Monaghan (36), E Niland for Fleming (36), David Burke for Glennon (60), N Burke for K Cooney (65).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohoe (0-1), S Reck, M O’Hanlon; C Flood; K Foley, D Reck; P Foley (0-2f), D O’Keeffe (0-2); C McGuckin, J O’Connor (0-2f), R O’Connor (0-5, 1f); L Óg McGovern (0-1), M Dwyer (0-1), C Dunbar (1-0).

Subs: O Pepper (1-1) for Dwyer (45), O Foley for J O’Connor (51), R Higgins for McGovern (59), C Hearne for K Foley (63), Richie Lawlor for McGuckian (70).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).