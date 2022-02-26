St Brendan's College through to Hogan Cup final after tight tussle with Derry's St Mary's

St Brendan's College Killarney (Kerry) 1-10

St Mary’s Magherafelt (Derry) 1-8

St Brendan's College Killarney were pushed all the way by a quality St Mary’s side before gaining the upper hand in the final quarter of this All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Hogan Cup semi-final.

A contribution of 1-2 from the boot of 'Sem' captain Cian McMahon was crucial at a windswept CCE grounds at Bekan on Saturday.

It was always going to be a tight affair between two evenly-matched teams with the strong wind making life difficult for both sets of players.

St Mary’s Magherafelt had the wind in the opening half and raced 0-3 to 0-1 in front at the end of the opening quarter thanks to points from Ryan McEldowney, Conchúir Johnston and Derry minor Niall O’Donnell. William Shine kept St Brendan's within striking distance with two points as St. Mary’s could only manage three more of their own before half-time.

The St Brendan's half-back line of Darragh Fleming, Dara O’Callaghan and John Kelleher defended tenaciously and a William Shine free saw the Kerry side retire only two points adrift at half-time, 0-6 to 0-4, and with a gale to their backs in the second-half.

But it was St Mary’s who looked to be carrying the ball well early on and holding onto possession and that appeared to frustrate their opponents.

But in the 37th-minute St Brendans struck for a crucial goal when a cross by Cian Foley fell to skipper Cian McMahon and Crokes forwards don’t miss the target: he drilled a low shot to the S.t Mary’s net and suddenly it was 1-4 to 0-6.

Within two minutes St Mary’s responded in kind when a six-man passing move ended up with full-forward Tom Shivers drilling the ball to the top corner.

Killian O’Sullivan reduced the gap to a point but two points from Benen Kelly and Joshua Cassidy saw St. Mary’s move two clear after Luke Crowley had pointed just after coming in. With ten minutes left, St Mary’s led 1-8 to 1-6.

However, St Brendan’s took over with William Shine fielding some great ball as they penned St Mary’s back. Another Crowley point and a Cian McMahon special leveled the contest as the clock ticked over the sixty minutes.

The Sem was now dominant as John Kelleher kicked them in front and Cian McMahon made sure with a mighty point from distance.

St Brendan's College will now face Naas CBS on St Patrick's Day in Croke Park.

Scorers for St. Brendan's College: C McMahon (1-2), W Shine (0-3, 2 frees), K O’Sullivan and L Crowley (0-2 each), J Kelleher (0-1).

Scorers for St. Mary’s Magherafelt: T Shivers ( 1-1), C Johnston ( 0-2), R McEldowney, B Kelly, R Forbes, N O’Donnell and J Cassidy ( 0-1 each).

St. Brendans: A O’Sullivan; C Lynch, T Clifford, H Byrne; D Fleming, D O’Callaghan, J Kelliher; L Randles, K O’Sullivan; M O’Shea, C Foley, C Keating; C McMahon, A Hennigan, W Shine.

Subs: A O’Neill for M Moriarty (HT),L Crowley for T Clifford (45), M Moriarty for A Hennigan ( 52), M Mullane for C Keating ( 56), C Kelliher for L Randles ( 56).

St. Mary’s Magherafelt: J Gribben; C Heron, N Rafferty, S Matterson; R Wallis, E McEvoy, R Forbes; L Convery, R McEldowney; B Kelly, C Johnston, J Lavery; C Quinn, T Shivers, N O’Donnell.

Subs: J Cassidy for C Quinn (45).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).