Mayo make four changes for top of the table clash with Armagh

Mayo boss James Horan has made four changes to the team that started last Saturday’s Division 1 win over Dublin for their clash with fellow table-toppers Armagh on Sunday (2pm throw-in).
Former Mayo goalkeeper Gabriel Irwin’s son Frank is handed a debut at full-forward in Dr Hyde Park, while his fellow Ballina Stephenites clubman Sam Callinan is given the No7 jersey.
Fionn McDonagh and Conor Loftus also come into the attack. Out go Jack Carney, Paul Towey, Donncha McHugh and Bryan Walsh.
Oisín Mullin is named in the team despite coming off with an ankle issue towards the end of the victory over Dublin in Croke Park.
Brendan Harrison is included on the bench as is Pádraig O’Hora, who was replaced late last week. Eoghan MacLaughlin and Enda Hession, who both came on the last day out, are not among the substitutes.
R. Hennelly; L. Keegan, R. Brickenden, M. Plunkett; O. Mullin, S. Coen (c), S. Callinan; J. Flynn, M. Ruane, F. McDonagh, D. O’Connor, C. Loftus; A. Orme, F. Irwin, R. O’Donoghue.
R. Byrne, D McHugh, B. Harrison, P. Durcan, P. O’Hora, C. O’Shea, A. O’Shea, K. McLoughlin, P. Towey, J. Carney, F. Boland.