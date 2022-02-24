Mayo make four changes for top of the table clash with Armagh

Oisín Mullin is named in the team despite coming off with an ankle issue towards the end of the victory over Dublin in Croke Park.
Mayo make four changes for top of the table clash with Armagh

Mayo manager James Horan 

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 12:43
John Fogarty

Mayo boss James Horan has made four changes to the team that started last Saturday’s Division 1 win over Dublin for their clash with fellow table-toppers Armagh on Sunday (2pm throw-in).

Former Mayo goalkeeper Gabriel Irwin’s son Frank is handed a debut at full-forward in Dr Hyde Park, while his fellow Ballina Stephenites clubman Sam Callinan is given the No7 jersey.

Fionn McDonagh and Conor Loftus also come into the attack. Out go Jack Carney, Paul Towey, Donncha McHugh and Bryan Walsh.

Oisín Mullin is named in the team despite coming off with an ankle issue towards the end of the victory over Dublin in Croke Park.

Brendan Harrison is included on the bench as is Pádraig O’Hora, who was replaced late last week. Eoghan MacLaughlin and Enda Hession, who both came on the last day out, are not among the substitutes.

MAYO (AFL v Armagh): R. Hennelly; L. Keegan, R. Brickenden, M. Plunkett; O. Mullin, S. Coen (c), S. Callinan; J. Flynn, M. Ruane, F. McDonagh, D. O’Connor, C. Loftus; A. Orme, F. Irwin, R. O’Donoghue. 

Subs: R. Byrne, D McHugh, B. Harrison, P. Durcan, P. O’Hora, C. O’Shea, A. O’Shea, K. McLoughlin, P. Towey, J. Carney, F. Boland.

More in this section

St Rynaghs v Shamrocks Ballyhale - AIB Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Richie Reid will captain Kilkenny hurlers in 2022
Ephie Fitzgerald 11/1/2022 Déise boss Ephie Fitzgerald says ladies football 'going nowhere' without amalgamation
Dublin GAA Season Launch Eoghan O'Donnell concerned with shades of grey in black card rule
<p>ROCKIE ROAD: Austin Stacks players celebrate theoir Kerry SFC final win over Kerins O'Rahilly's. Pic: James Crombie, Inpho</p>

Stacks set for Kerry 'Group of Death'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices