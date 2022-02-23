Stacks set for Kerry 'Group of Death'

Kerry SFC Champions Austin Stacks will find themselves in a ‘Group of Death’ in their bid to win a fourth consecutive Senior Club title in Kerry later this year.

They were drawn out with fellow Tralee side Kerins O’Rahillys (who they beat in last year’s Kerry SFC final) and Killarney’s Dr Crokes in Group 2 of the Kerry Petroluem sponsored Kerry Senior Club Championship as the Kingdom conducted all their Club Championship draws online.

With two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals, it means one of the three will not make the semi-finals of the competition. Templenoe complete the group, finding themselves in with three of last year’s Kerry SFC semi-finalists.

Group 1 sees last year’s runners-up Kenmare Shamrocks drawn with Intermediate Champions Na Gaeil as well as Dingle and East Kerry’s Spa. The potential prize for winning this competition is representing Kerry in the Munster Senior Club Championship if the winner of the Kerry SFC is either a divisional or group team.

The Intermediate sees an interesting Group 1 drawn as it contains 2021 runners-Up Beaufort, recent All-Ireland Junior Club Championship final runners-up Gneeveguilla, and the side who beat Gneeveguilla in a classic 2020 decider last autumn in Ballydonoghue. Currow make up this group.

Relegated Killarney Legion will face Laune Rangers, John Mitchels and Dromid Pearses in their group as they compete as an Intermediate club for the first time since 2005.

In the Premier Junior (Kerry’s third tier), David and Paudie Clifford’s Fossa are in with the side who beat them in last year’s quarter-finals, neighbours Listry. 2021 Junior winners Castlegregory and Listowel Emmets make up that Group. 2021 Premier Junior runners-up Skellig Rangers have Churchill, St Pats/Blennerville and St Senans in their Group meanwhile.

In the fourth-tier unior competition, 2021 runners-up Firies have North Kerry sides Asdee, Beale and Tarbert in their group. In the Intermediate and two Junior competitions that are 16 sides in total in four groups of four with the top two sides in each group advancing to the quarter-finals.