Déise boss Ephie Fitzgerald says ladies football 'going nowhere' without amalgamation

Two recent All-Ireland-winning ladies football managers are in favour of the LGFA merging with the GAA and Camogie Association, with former Cork ladies boss Ephie Fitzgerald calling on the LGFA to outline any reservations they have towards one single governing body.

The conversation around amalgamation of the three has been reignited by the GPA motion to Congress which calls on the GAA to “prioritise integration” with the Camogie Association and LGFA.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons has already this week implored the LGFA and Camogie Association representatives at Congress to speak in support of the motion, but it remains to be seen what contribution, if any, either delegate will make on Saturday.

In an interview with this newspaper last March, Camogie president Hilda Breslin stated her intention to secure a “very strong mandate” from the association’s membership to merge with the GAA and LGFA.

She said uniting the three would deliver “equity of opportunity” and bring an end to the unequal treatment of male and female players.

LGFA president Micheál Naughton struck a far different tone when telling RTÉ last year that the Ladies Football association will work “closely” with the GAA and Camogie Association, “but we will always hold our own identity, have our own president, and have our own rules”.

Ephie Fitzgerald, who steered Cork to All-Ireland ladies football glory in 2016, said LGFA top-brass must outline their reservations at joining forces with the GAA and Camogie Association.

With the LGFA at the mercy of the GAA when it comes to securing pitches for games, the former Cork manager said “unless there is an amalgamation, ladies football is going nowhere”. “To my knowledge, the LGFA at national level don't own a blade of grass, so they are beholden to the GAA to give them pitches.”

This unequal access to resources sparked controversy in December of 2020 when the Cork-Galway All-Ireland ladies football semi-final had to be moved out of the Gaelic Grounds, on the week of the game, because of a Limerick hurling training session. And just yesterday on Twitter, Dublin footballer Nicole Owens bemoaned playing this month’s All-Ireland intermediate club final “on the worst condition pitch I’ve ever played on, in a venue that didn't have enough capacity, resulting in half the crowd having to stand in the lashing rain”. The men’s equivalent, she added, was played in Croke Park.

“If the Camogie and Ladies Football associations were under the auspices of the GAA, then they would have the same rights to the pitch as the men and you are not going to have to go cap in hand saying, ‘please, can we have a pitch’,” Fitzgerald continued.

“In this day and age, it beggars belief that at inter-county level you are waiting to see where you will be playing on the week of the game.” The latter point is a sad reality Cork's Ciara O’Sullivan expressed frustration with in an Irish Examiner interview last year. The eight-time All-Ireland winner lamented how the Cork men know six months in advance where they will be playing championship whereas for the ladies it is often as close as six days to throw-in before they learn of their venue.

At county level, only Armagh LGFA have their own playing facilities, while Waterford are currently developing theirs.

“In Cork, thankfully, we always had somewhere to train, but I know from talking to other county managers during my time involved with Cork that they consistently found it very hard to get a pitch to train on,” said Fitzgerald, who is now in charge of the Waterford men.

Financially, as well as logistically, the Déise boss believes amalgamation is a “no-brainer”. Kerry ladies joint-manager Declan Quill told Radio Kerry last weekend they are operating on a “shoestring budget”, with Fitzgerald insisting that to join forces with the GAA would open the door to greater financial resources.

“I am looking at it from the point of view of the players. Their welfare always has to be our number one focus. I don't think the players would give a hoot who is responsible for their association so long as they are getting treated the same as the guys.

“Do [LGFA] top-brass want amalgamation? What are the reasons being put forward as to why it shouldn't happen?” Four-time All-Ireland-winning Dublin ladies manager Mick Bohan said great strides in implementing and encouraging a one club model have been made and so it now needs to evolve to a single organisation with equal billing for all.

“While the LGFA and Camogie Association should be commended for their work to date, the time has come to have one organisation serving the interests of all male and female GAA members,” Bohan told the Irish Examiner.

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty also weighed in on the debate, remarking that to pass the GPA motion at Congress would send an “incredibly powerful message” that men and women are to be treated equally.