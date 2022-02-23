Richie Reid will captain Kilkenny hurlers in 2022

Richie Reid will captain the Kilkenny hurlers this season after being nominated by his club, Ballyhale Shamrocks, for the role.
Reid takes over the Kilkenny captaincy from fellow Ballyhale clubman Adrian Mullen and also follows in the footsteps of his older brother TJ who captained the county in 2010 and 2019.
Reid was initially drafted into the Kilkenny set-up in the middle of the last decade as a reserve ‘keeper, but has, in more recent times, established himself as a first-choice midfielder - it was in this position where he started all three of Kilkenny’s 2021 championship outings.
Because of Ballyhale’s run to a third consecutive All-Ireland club final, a fixture they came up short in earlier this month, Reid has yet to feature for Kilkenny in 2022.
Eoin Cody, also of Ballyhale, will serve as vice-captain.