Three goals for Cora Staunton as Giants win thriller after the siren

St Kilda were up four points with only seconds remaining before Kat Smith won a free kick and converted the winning score
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Cora Staunton of the Giants is tackled during the round eight AFLW match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the St Kilda Saints at Blacktown International Sportspark on February 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 11:38
Patrick Mulcahy

A goal from a free kick after the siren from the boot of Kat Smith gave the GWS Giants a 41-39 win in an enthralling encounter at Blacktown International Sportspark.

St Kilda were up four points with only seconds remaining before Smith won a free kick and subsequently was paid a 50-metre penalty, bringing Smith up much closer to goal to convert the winning score. It was the first time in the six-year history of AFLW that a game was decided by a goal after the siren.

Both teams got had come into this rescheduled Round 5 encounter off the back of poor performances in recent weeks. Mayo woman Cora Staunton got the first goal of the game for the Giants inside the seven minutes before tacking on a second goal in the second quarter to ensure the Giants led by two points at half time.

Bríd Stack might have had only nine disposals but her work off the ball was immense throughout the field. Playing as a key defender, the Cork woman often found herself in the forward half of the field spoiling possession for the Saints at crucial stages.

The hosts led by four at the final change when they got a dream start within 20 seconds, Staunton kicked her third goal of the night and her ninth of the season pushing the lead out to ten points.

But the Saints were game and kicked two goals in the final quarter to go into a four point lead with four minutes remaining.

It looked all over as Giants defence was under huge pressure before a breakaway down the right wing with 30 seconds gave the home side one final opportunity.

Smith won a free outside the 50m arc but was paid a 50m penalty which made the kick after the siren that bit easier to put the Giants back in the hunt for a top six qualification spot for the Finals Series.

Round 8 fixtures; (all starts GMT) 

Saturday, February 26 

Fremantle v Adelaide Crows at Fremantle Oval 4:10am 

Richmond v Geelong Cats at Swinburne Centre 6:10am 

Melbourne Demons v North Melbourne Kangaroos at Casey Fields 8:10am 

Sunday, February 27 

St Kilda v Gold Coast SUNS at Trevor Barker at 2:10am 

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park at 4:10am 

West Coast Eagles v Brisbane Lions at Mineral Resources Park at 6:10am 

GWS GIANTS vs. Carlton at Manuka Oval at 8:10am

