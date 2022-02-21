Kerry weighs in behind 'green' proposal for Championship

Murt Murphy

Delegates at Monday's Kerry County Board meeting have given the green light to the 'Green' proposal on the All-Ireland Football Championship Format for 2023.

The proposal had already been approved by Central Council and Kerry delegates without a vote after county secretary explained that it was “far better than anything that had been discussed at the Special Congress".

However there was much debate on the motion that would see the introduction of an U19 inter-county minor championship for 2023. Sean Barry of Annascaul argued against it, if it was to replace the U17s and U20s. "It is definitely not clear whether passing this motion will be the death knell of U17 and U20 competitions and that would be a retrograde step as the U17s and U20s have been hugely important in the development of inter-county senior players," said Barry.

"You could also interpret this as an attempt by Ard Comhairle to wanting eventually to have just one inter-county age grade at U19 and getting rid of U17s and U20s. If that is the case then it should be opposed.”

Tomás Ó Hanaifein said that it was his understanding that the plan was to have no minor grade, only an U17s competition as a Development one, then U19s covering minors and U20, so the U20 competition would disappear as well.

Several speakers spoke for and against the motion and while a vote was not taken that would tie the Kerry delegations hands, there was an online show of hands and that was only carried on a 39-36 margin after the top table voted. It was decided that, on basis that the vote was so tight, the Kerry delegation would see how the debate was going before taking a stance for or against.

On Motion 34 – Anti-doping /Alcohol/Gambling – requirement for Club players to do online courses before playing in Championship games, Kerry County Secretary Peter Twiss said that while the sentiments of the motion were laudable, it was not a workable motion so Kerry will oppose.

On motion Motion 39 & 40 , 41, 42 & 43 – Minor Age Grade (Inter-county) to be brought up to U18, delegates had mixed views - depending on how motion 2 on the U19 Championship would go - but the bottom line was that Kerry would favour U18 for minors and that County Committee could decide their own club age grades.

Kerry are strongly in favour of Motion 45 – regarding time allowed for counties to complete their county championships, and have been looking for the 16 weeks proposed in this motion for over a decade now, according to secretary Twiss.