Cork begin with a win but Davy Fitzgerald sent off in league opener

Cork got the Matthew Twomey era off to a winning start with a 2-6 to 0-4 win over Clare in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

But Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald was sent off along with Clare joint-manager Conor Dolan.

The flashpoint came five minutes from time when the pair clashed on the sideline.

Fitzgerald told The Clare Echo: “Absolutely delighted with the result but a bit disappointed with what happened on the sideline. I don't think that there was any need for it but that’s the way it goes”.

The Rebels had to work very hard in a wet, wild and windy Cusack Park. There was a debut in red for former Down star Sorcha McCartan, who has been based in Cork since last year and plays her club camogie with St Finbarr’s. The daughter of ex-Mourne football All-Ireland winner Greg made a significant impact, scoring a goal and a point to help the Rebels overturn a one-point interval deficit.

Áine O’Loughlin struck two points, and Chloe Morey and Eimear Kelly were also on the mark to give the hosts that half-time advantage, Izzy O’Regan, Laura Hayes and Amy O’Connor splitting the posts for the Leesiders.

O’Connor equalised soon after the restart before McCartan gave Cork the lead but it was only when McCartan blasted to the net from a penalty after 53 minutes that proceedings finally edged towards Twomey’s outfit.

O’Connor raised a second green flag in the fourth minute of injury time to put a slightly flattering look on the final scoreline.

Meanwhile, in the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-finals, Oulart-The Ballagh crushed Scariff-Ogonnelloe 3-11 to 0-2 while Sarsfields edged Slaughtneil (2-4 to 0-9) after extra-time.