Cork begin with a win but Davy Fitzgerald sent off in league opener

New Cork coach Fitzgerald was sent off along with Clare joint-manager Conor Dolan.
Cork begin with a win but Davy Fitzgerald sent off in league opener

File picture of Davy Fitzgerald

Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 20:21
Daragh Ó Conchúir and Cian Locke

Cork got the Matthew Twomey era off to a winning start with a 2-6 to 0-4 win over Clare in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

But Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald was sent off along with Clare joint-manager Conor Dolan.

The flashpoint came five minutes from time when the pair clashed on the sideline.

Fitzgerald told The Clare Echo: “Absolutely delighted with the result but a bit disappointed with what happened on the sideline. I don't think that there was any need for it but that’s the way it goes”.

The Rebels had to work very hard in a wet, wild and windy Cusack Park.  There was a debut in red for former Down star Sorcha McCartan, who has been based in Cork since last year and plays her club camogie with St Finbarr’s. The daughter of ex-Mourne football All-Ireland winner Greg made a significant impact, scoring a goal and a point to help the Rebels overturn a one-point interval deficit.

Áine O’Loughlin struck two points, and Chloe Morey and Eimear Kelly were also on the mark to give the hosts that half-time advantage, Izzy O’Regan, Laura Hayes and Amy O’Connor splitting the posts for the Leesiders.

O’Connor equalised soon after the restart before McCartan gave Cork the lead but it was only when McCartan blasted to the net from a penalty after 53 minutes that proceedings finally edged towards Twomey’s outfit. 

O’Connor raised a second green flag in the fourth minute of injury time to put a slightly flattering look on the final scoreline.

Meanwhile, in the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-finals, Oulart-The Ballagh crushed Scariff-Ogonnelloe 3-11 to 0-2 while Sarsfields edged Slaughtneil (2-4 to 0-9) after extra-time.

More in this section

Darragh Canavan and Kevin Flynn 20/2/2022 Second-half goals ease Tyrone drop fears
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Galway student to 'make a full recovery' from head injury sustained in All-Ireland quarter-final
Meath v Down - Allianz Football League Division 2 Meath and Down still wait for first win of League season 
#Camogie
<p>Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Meabh Cahalane of Cork during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Dublin and Meath already sprinting clear of the pack

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices