Meath and Down still wait for first win of League season 

Allianz FL Division 2

Meath 2-6

Down 2-6

In the end, a draw perhaps suited neither team as relegation threatened Meath and Down were forced to settle for a share of the Allianz League spoils in Navan.

A Jordan Morris point from a converted free in the 60th minute ultimately proved to be the leveller as Meath came from behind to secure a belated result following Division 2 defeats to Galway and Roscommon.

But it wasn't a game that will live long in the memory with Down failing to score in the second-half and blowing two great opportunities to win the game late on.

Caolan Mooney had a goal chance denied by a great Padraic Harnan interception in the 68th minute and later on, in the last play of the game, Mooney fisted a point attempt off the crossbar.

Meath had an opportunity to win it too but the raging wind caught a hold of Morris' 73rd minute free from the right wing and sent the ball almost back out beyond him over the same sideline.

For Down, Pat Havern's 1-3 was decisive while Andrew Gilmore also netted in the first-half and finished with 1-2.

Meath will return to action next weekend in Offaly while James McCartan's Down will host Roscommon in Newry.

This must have felt like Groundhog Day for Meath who played into a stiff headwind in the first-half for the third game running.

They were beaten by half-time against Galway in Salthill and trailed Roscommon by nine points at the break in Round 2 so staying in touch with Down initially was imperative this time.

The early signs were positive for the hosts who played with plenty of urgency and moved 1-2 to 0-3 clear when corner-back Robin Clarke probed forward for an excellent goal.

Thomas O'Reilly, one of five late additions to the Meath team, played the defence splitting pass to Morris who displayed quick hands to play in Clarke.

Two minutes later, Down netted themselves through Gilmore, setting in motion a tit-for-tat scoring encounter that made for an entertaining watch.

Gilmore finished well for his goal after a slick Down passing move which stemmed from a turnover on Meath's kick-out.

Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan faced a difficult battle to get his kick-outs away safely with the wind howling and the ball holding up into the breeze.

Hogan did convert two frees for Meath at the other end but also kicked a couple wide and dropped another short.

Jason Scully's 20th minute goal, after a series of slick passes involving Donal Keogan and Mathew Costello, nudged Meath back ahead but, again, there was an immediate Down response in the shape of a Havern goal.

Gilmore and Darren O'Hagan tagged on Down points to leave the Mourne men 2-6 to 2-3 clear at half-time - but would a three-point lead be enough with the wind now facing them? No, as it turned out.

The second-half played out upon anticipated lines; Meath doing their best to reel in Down and the visitors getting everyone behind the ball in an attempt to protect their lead and to run down the clock.

As the wind increased, the quality dipped and just three second-half points were registered, all by Meath.

All of them came from frees as two former powerhouse football counties engaged in an arm wrestle to avoid finishing the day rooted to the foot of the Division 2 table. Shane Walsh and Morris converted the second-half frees for Meath and it was Morris' 60th minute point that ultimately proved the leveller.

Scorers for Meath: J Scully, R Clarke (1-0 each); S Walsh (1 free), H Hogan (2 frees), J Morris (2 frees) (0-2 each)

Scorers for Down: P Havern (1-3); A Gilmore (1-2, 1 mark, 1 free); D O'Hagan (0-1).

MEATH: H Hogan; E Harkin, J Muldoon, R Clarke; D Keogan, S McEntee, C Hickey; E Devine, R Jones; P Harnan, T O'Reilly, M Costello; J Morris, S Walsh, J Scully.

Subs: C O'Sullivan for Scully (45); E Wallace for Devine (62); J O'Connor for O'Reilly (65); B McMahon for Walsh (71).

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O'Hagan, N McParland, R McCormack; C Poland, A Doherty; C Mooney, L Kerr, O Murdock; J McCartan, A Gilmore, P Havern.

Subs: B O'Hagan for McCartan (21); P Laverty for McCormack (28); McCormack for McElroy (35+2 - h/t, blood); K McKernan for Havern (45); McCormack for Poland (48 - 53, blood); A Lynch for Collins (57); C Quinn for O'Hagan (63).

Ref: N Mooney (Cavan).