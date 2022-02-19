Carlow rebound from Sligo mauling to claim first League points

Allianz FL Div 4: Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-8

CARLOW footballers rebounded from their 25-point thrashing by Sligo last time out to eke out their first NFL Division 4 points with a well-earned win over Waterford at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday night. The win lifts the Barrowsiders off the bottom of the division.

Carlow started with intent, hitting the opening four points from Conor Crowley and three from Kilbride clubman and team captain Darragh Foley, who led by example on the night, top-scoring with 0-7.

The Deise opened their scoring with a pointed free on 11 minutes from wing back Dermot Ryan.

Carlow made a major breakthrough on 19 minutes when right half back Jody Morrissey drove forward on a solo run which ended with the Éire Óg clubman finding the corner of the Waterford net.

Carlow led by 1-5 to 0-2 at half time and maintained their two goal lead for much of the second half. On 42 minutes Conor Crowley struck for his side’s second goal.

The home county held a safe lead until a 54th minute goal from Waterford full-forward Dylan Guiry reduced the leeway to four points (2-7 to 1-6).

Darragh Foley and David Hallihan traded points and there was a late scare for the hosts when the Déise were awarded a penalty three minutes into the five allowed for injuries. Guiry rolled the penalty home but Carlow had the last say through an Adam Murphy point from play.

Waterford finished with 14 men when substitute Jason Curry received a straight red card on 65 minutes, having joined the action on the hour mark.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley (0-7, 4 frees), C Crowley (1-1), J Morrissey (1-0), J Clarke (0-2, 1 free), C Hulton, A Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: D Guiry (2-0), D Ryan (1 free), S Curry, D Hallihan (0-2 each), D Corcoran (free), C Murray (0-1 each).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; L Roberts, S Buggy, D Curran; J Morrissey, D O’Brien, C Doyle; M Ware, S Bambrick; S Clarke, J Clarke, J Moore; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton.

Subs: M Bambrick for Roberts (43); N Hickey for S Bambrick (53); K Bradley for S Clarke (66); A Murphy for J Clarke (69).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; C Walsh, D O’Cathasaigh, J Flavin; C Ó Corráin, B Looby, D Ryan; B Lynch, M Curry; D Hallihan, D Corcoran, C Murray; S Curry, D Guiry, G Duffy.

Subs: Liam Fennell for Walsh (31); T O’Connell for Duffy (45); J Elsteld for Looby (53); J Curry for M Curry (60); J Keane for Ó Corráin (69).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).