Carlow rebound from Sligo mauling to claim first League points

Late rally from Ephie Fitzgerald's side not enough to rescue a draw for Deise
Carlow rebound from Sligo mauling to claim first League points

Darragh Foley: Kicked seven points

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 22:02
Charlie Keegan

Allianz FL Div 4: Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-8

CARLOW footballers rebounded from their 25-point thrashing by Sligo last time out to eke out their first NFL Division 4 points with a well-earned win over Waterford at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday night. The win lifts the Barrowsiders off the bottom of the division.

Carlow started with intent, hitting the opening four points from Conor Crowley and three from Kilbride clubman and team captain Darragh Foley, who led by example on the night, top-scoring with 0-7.

The Deise opened their scoring with a pointed free on 11 minutes from wing back Dermot Ryan.

Carlow made a major breakthrough on 19 minutes when right half back Jody Morrissey drove forward on a solo run which ended with the Éire Óg clubman finding the corner of the Waterford net.

Carlow led by 1-5 to 0-2 at half time and maintained their two goal lead for much of the second half. On 42 minutes Conor Crowley struck for his side’s second goal.

The home county held a safe lead until a 54th minute goal from Waterford full-forward Dylan Guiry reduced the leeway to four points (2-7 to 1-6).

Darragh Foley and David Hallihan traded points and there was a late scare for the hosts when the Déise were awarded a penalty three minutes into the five allowed for injuries. Guiry rolled the penalty home but Carlow had the last say through an Adam Murphy point from play.

Waterford finished with 14 men when substitute Jason Curry received a straight red card on 65 minutes, having joined the action on the hour mark.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley (0-7, 4 frees), C Crowley (1-1), J Morrissey (1-0), J Clarke (0-2, 1 free), C Hulton, A Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: D Guiry (2-0), D Ryan (1 free), S Curry, D Hallihan (0-2 each), D Corcoran (free), C Murray (0-1 each).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; L Roberts, S Buggy, D Curran; J Morrissey, D O’Brien, C Doyle; M Ware, S Bambrick; S Clarke, J Clarke, J Moore; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton. 

Subs: M Bambrick for Roberts (43); N Hickey for S Bambrick (53); K Bradley for S Clarke (66); A Murphy for J Clarke (69).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; C Walsh, D O’Cathasaigh, J Flavin; C Ó Corráin, B Looby, D Ryan; B Lynch, M Curry; D Hallihan, D Corcoran, C Murray; S Curry, D Guiry, G Duffy. 

Subs: Liam Fennell for Walsh (31); T O’Connell for Duffy (45); J Elsteld for Looby (53); J Curry for M Curry (60); J Keane for Ó Corráin (69).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).

More in this section

Buckley-inspired Roco claim Munster Colleges Hurling crown Buckley-inspired Roco claim Munster Colleges Hurling crown
Dylan Geaney 11/8/2019 Geaney stars as Kerry strike early and often against Cork in U20 season bow
Armagh v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Armagh dig in to retain unbeaten start to campaign
Dublin v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1

Mayo consign frustrated Dublin to a third successive League defeat

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices