Colleges hurling quarter-final abandoned after injury to Athenry player

AN injury to a Presentation College, Athenry, forced the abandonment of Saturday's All-Ireland Senior AHC quarter-final at Ballyea against Limerick's Ardscoil Rís.
The Limerick school were 0-13 to 0-11 in front with ten minutes left when a Galway player sustained an unspecified injury that medical personnel deemed serious enough to call an ambulance. Subsequently, referee Niall Malone made the decision to abandon the game.
Kilkenny's St Kierans have advanced to a semi-final meeting with Harty Cup winners Tulla after they defeated Gort 1-13 to 1-10. ArdScoil's Twitter account added: "Wishing the Athenry player all the best for a speedy recovery."