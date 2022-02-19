Colleges hurling quarter-final abandoned after injury to Athenry player

AN injury to a Presentation College, Athenry, forced the abandonment of Saturday's All-Ireland Senior AHC quarter-final at Ballyea against Limerick's Ardscoil Rís.

The Limerick school were 0-13 to 0-11 in front with ten minutes left when a Galway player sustained an unspecified injury that medical personnel deemed serious enough to call an ambulance. Subsequently, referee Niall Malone made the decision to abandon the game.