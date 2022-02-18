Michael Conroy: Mayo can end 10-year wait against 'shaky' Dubs

Former Mayo forward Michael Conroy feels the Westerners 'have a great chance' of ending the wait
Michael Conroy celebrates at the final whistle after the 2012 Championship win over Dublin. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 14:42
Mike Finnerty

Former Mayo forward Michael Conroy feels the Westerners “have a great chance” of ending a 10-year wait for a National League win over Dublin at Croke Park tonight.

The Davitts star played a leading role when Mayo last downed the Dubs in Division 1, scoring four points from play in a 0-20 to 0-8 victory on March 31, 2012, at MacHale Park in Castlebar.

But ever since the Metropolitans have enjoyed the upper hand in league fixtures between the counties, winning eight of the nine subsequent matches. The odd one out was a draw in 2014.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years,” admits Conroy, who lined out in the Mayo full-forward line a decade ago alongside Barry Moran and Conor Mortimer.

“I can’t believe we haven’t beaten them since then in the league. It was an amazing night for us, beating the All-Ireland champions when they were coming down to our backyard.

“Beating them was a huge statement for us and it propelled us on for the rest of the league, we got to the final [losing to Cork], and obviously for the rest of that season.

“We got to the All-Ireland final and were beaten by Donegal. It was one of the good nights.

“We knew it was a must-win and it was just set up nicely for us. We really clicked that night and gelled but it’s not until you get a performance like that that you start to believe you have the talent and panel to go deep into the championship.

I nearly think that could have been the night that propelled Mayo back to the top table and they’re there since.

Conroy, who won six Connacht SFC medals during his Mayo career, crossed paths with Dublin on numerous occasions during his two stints in the Green and Red.

The most notable games were the 2006 and 2012 All-Ireland semi-finals, along with the 2013 All-Ireland final. They were matches he always savoured.

“For any player going in to play the Dubs in Croke Park it’s licking your lips time,” he admitted.

“There’s no other team out there that can give you this kind of energy and focus that you need going into those big games, your mindset does start to change.

“I always found playing against them enjoyable. They like to play the game fast and furious, one-on-one, and wide open, as much as they can condense the pitch and play defensive as well.”

Conroy will be on co-commentary duty with Mid West Radio at Croke Park on Saturday evening and is keen to see how many of the young Mayo players he coached at U20 level back in 2019 and 2020 perform.

Early season marker

He believes it’s an opportunity for them to put down an early season marker.

“The last time Mayo played Dublin, in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, it was a massive occasion and a great day for them,” he said.

“This is a great chance for Mayo to bring an end to this 10-year run as well and say, ‘We’re the up and coming team now. We’re going to be the boys of the summer’.

“That would put Dublin under serious pressure then, with three losses.

“I think it’s a huge game for Mayo. If they can get two points up there it puts them on five, and leaves the Dubs at the bottom of the table.

“I expect Mayo to win,” he added.

“I think this Dublin team are shaky.

“But I can’t wait, I think it’s going to be a great occasion.”

