Oisín Mullin to make first start of campaign as Mayo make wholesale changes

Wholesale changes are the order of the day in the Mayo team named to face Dublin in Croke on Saturday.
At least on paper, James Horan has made seven changes to the side that began last Sunday week’s victory over Monaghan including Oisín Mullin who is set to make his season debut.
Matthew Ruane returns from a two-match suspension arising from last year’s All-Ireland final and he is named in midfield alongside Jordan Flynn, who was a used substitute in that defeat to Tyrone.
Jack Carney is included in place of Fionn McDonagh with Paul Towey, who started for UL in Wednesday’s Sigerson Cup final defeat to NUI Galway, coming in for Jason Doherty.
Rory Brickenden comes in for Pádraig O'Hora at full-back and Donnacha McHugh takes the spot of Paddy Durcan at wing-back.
Along with the returning Kevin McLoughlin, Eoghan McLaughlin is named in the reserves having recovered from what appeared a serious injury against Monaghan to line out for UL on Wednesday.
R. Hennelly; L. Keegan, R. Brickenden, M. Plunkett; O. Mullin, S. Coen (c), D. McHugh; M. Ruane, J. Flynn; B. Walsh, D. O’Connor, J. Carney; P. Towey, R. O’Donoghue, A. Orme.
R. Byrne, S. Callinan, P. O’Hora, E. McLaughlin, E. Hession, A. O’Shea, C. O’Shea, F. Boland, C. Loftus, K. McLoughlin, F. McDonagh.