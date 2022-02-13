Jason Forde inspires Tipp to win over old rivals Kilkenny

Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18

Honours to Tipperary in this entertaining NHL 1B clash in misty Thurles courtesy of Jason Forde’s accuracy with an injury-time free.

Both sides took time to settle, with Jason Forde’s smooth striking the highlight of the opening quarter - the Silvermines man had three points inside the first 10 minutes, with John Donnelly replying for Kilkenny to leave the score 0-4 to 0-1 on 15 minutes.

Tipperary stretched away, with Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris impressing - with half-time approaching they were 0-10 to 0-4 ahead. Kilkenny rallied with four in a row - Padraig Walsh’s the highlight - but there was time late on for Jake Morris to steal a short puck-out and goal for Tipperary: 1-11 to 0-8 at the break.

Kilkenny were far better on the resumption, outscoring Tipperary 0-6 to 0-1 in the opening 10 minutes, Padraig Walsh driving his side on.

Donnelly (free) levelled the game on 48 minutes but Morris restored Tipp’s lead, while Forde and sub Ronan Maher made it a three point game.

Brian Hogan had to save well from Richie Leahy but two more Forde frees gave Tipperary comfort and Eoin Murphy had to deny Morris a goal with a fine stop.

Entering the final 10 minutes sub Tadhg O’Dwyer found the net for Kilkenny: 1-17 to 1-15, and Padraig Walsh hit a point.

Forde replied, and sub Walter Walsh answered: one in it with seven left, and then Walsh levelled the game with almost seventy minutes gone.

In injury-time Forde nudged the home side in front, however and the visitors couldn’t work an equaliser.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-10, 4 frees); J. Morris (1-2); B. Heffernan (0-2); R. Maher, M. Breen, D. Maher, G. Browne, B. Hogan (free)(0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: J. Donnelly (0-5, 4 frees); P. Walsh (0-4); T. O’Dwyer (1-0); W. Walsh (0-2); M. Keoghan, T. Phelan, D. Blanchfield, M. Carey, C. Kenny, N. Brassil, P. Deegan (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; C. Barrett, J. Quigley, C. Morgan; D. Quirke, S. Kennedy, B. Heffernan; A. Flynn, M. Breen; D. McCormack, J. Forde (c), G. Browne; M. Kehoe, D. Maher, J. Morris.

Subs: P. Cadell for Breen(44); R. Maher for Browne (49); S. Callanan for Maher (55); P. Flynn for Kehoe (66); C. Stakelum for McCormack (70).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; M. Butler, H. Lawlor, E. Cody; M. Carey, N. Brassil, D. Blanchfield; C. Kenny, P. Deegan; R. Leahy, P. Walsh (c), T. Phelan; B. Ryan, M. Keoghan, J. Donnelly.

Subs: T. Walsh for Cody (inj. 3); C. Buckley for Blanchfield (blood 25-30); W. Walsh for Phelan (45); T. O’Dwyer for Leahy (56); J. Walsh for Donnelly (59).

Referee: L. Gordon (Galway).