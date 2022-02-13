Shane Conway inspires Kerry to comeback win over Kildare

Kerry garnered their first brace of league points of the season after an impressive fourth-quarter fightback saw them past a strong Kildare side, who welcomed back six Naas players
Shane Conway inspires Kerry to comeback win over Kildare

Kerry's Shane Conway is tracked by Kildare's Simon Leacy in Sunday's Allianz HL Divison 2A game at Austin Stack Park. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 15:49
Mortimer Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Kerry 4-18 Kildare 2-16

Kerry garnered their first brace of league points of the season after an impressive fourth-quarter fightback saw them past a strong Kildare side in this absorbing Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash at windswept Austin Stack Park. 

Kildare welcomed back six Naas players from club duty and were the dominant side playing with the strong wind in the first half against their Kerry hosts who lined out without their Kilmoyley contingent.

The Lilywhites built a 1-6 to 0-2 lead by the 26th minute with Kevin Aherne getting their goal while Brian Byrne and Gerry Keegan had points but Kerry rallied for the rest of the half and a Fionan Mackessy goal cut the visitors lead to a point (1-7 to 1-6) at the break. Kildare continued to dominate in the third quarter against the wind firing four points in a row to go five clear. Colin Walshe then nipped in for a Kerry goal but Kildare responded with points from Gerry Keegan and James Burke and had a second goal from David Qualter with his first touch.

But then Conway began to take command and Kerry dominated the final 13 minutes outscoring Kildare 2-7 to 0-2.

Conway and Shane Nolan (penalty) found the net while Podge Boyle hit three superb points to seal the valuable win.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (1-5, 2fs), P Boyle (0-5), S Nolan (1-1, 1-0 pen), C Walsh and F Mackessy (1-0 each), C Harty (0-3), G Dooly (0-2), P Ahern and D Slattery (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: B Byrne (2fs) and G Keegan (0-4 each), K Aherne and D Qualter (1-0 each), J Sheridan (0-3, 2 f’s and 65), P Dolan (0-2), J Travers, J Burke and S Ryan (0-1 each).

KERRY: L Dee; S Weir, C O’Keeffe, E Leen; E Ross, M Boyle, C Walsh; M Leane, F Mackessy; P Ahern, P Boyle, C Harty G Dooley, S Conway, S Nolan 

Subs: D Slattery for E Ross, (42), N Mulcahy for P Ahern, (42), D O’Carroll for M Boyle, (59), F O’Sullivan for G Dooley, (66), M Heffernan for C Walsh, (73) 

KILDARE: P McKenna; T Finnerty, S Leacy, S Christiansen; R Boran, C Derivan, P Dolan; C McCabe, J Travers; J Byrne, G Keegan, B Byrne; J Burke, J Sheridan, K Aherne 

Subs: S Ryan for K Aherne, (half-time), D Qualter for J Burke (inj, 48).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).

More in this section

David Fitzgerald and Charlie McGuckin 13/2/2022 Diarmuid O’Keeffe scores crucial goal as Wexford make it two from two
A spectator gets his ticket checked as he arrives for the game 22/1/2022 Ticketmaster crash causes headaches for supporters attending National League matches
Philip Mahony and Darragh O’Sullivan celebrate with the trophy 12/2/2022 'Sometimes, when you put in so much work, you get a stroke of luck and what you deserve'
#Hurling#Kerry GAA
<p>Sean O'Donoghue of Cork in action against Leon Fox of Offaly during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

All too easy as Cork have 19 points to spare over Offaly

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices