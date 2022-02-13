Shane Conway inspires Kerry to comeback win over Kildare

Kerry 4-18 Kildare 2-16

Kerry garnered their first brace of league points of the season after an impressive fourth-quarter fightback saw them past a strong Kildare side in this absorbing Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash at windswept Austin Stack Park.

Kildare welcomed back six Naas players from club duty and were the dominant side playing with the strong wind in the first half against their Kerry hosts who lined out without their Kilmoyley contingent.

The Lilywhites built a 1-6 to 0-2 lead by the 26th minute with Kevin Aherne getting their goal while Brian Byrne and Gerry Keegan had points but Kerry rallied for the rest of the half and a Fionan Mackessy goal cut the visitors lead to a point (1-7 to 1-6) at the break. Kildare continued to dominate in the third quarter against the wind firing four points in a row to go five clear. Colin Walshe then nipped in for a Kerry goal but Kildare responded with points from Gerry Keegan and James Burke and had a second goal from David Qualter with his first touch.

But then Conway began to take command and Kerry dominated the final 13 minutes outscoring Kildare 2-7 to 0-2.

Conway and Shane Nolan (penalty) found the net while Podge Boyle hit three superb points to seal the valuable win.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (1-5, 2fs), P Boyle (0-5), S Nolan (1-1, 1-0 pen), C Walsh and F Mackessy (1-0 each), C Harty (0-3), G Dooly (0-2), P Ahern and D Slattery (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: B Byrne (2fs) and G Keegan (0-4 each), K Aherne and D Qualter (1-0 each), J Sheridan (0-3, 2 f’s and 65), P Dolan (0-2), J Travers, J Burke and S Ryan (0-1 each).

KERRY: L Dee; S Weir, C O’Keeffe, E Leen; E Ross, M Boyle, C Walsh; M Leane, F Mackessy; P Ahern, P Boyle, C Harty G Dooley, S Conway, S Nolan

Subs: D Slattery for E Ross, (42), N Mulcahy for P Ahern, (42), D O’Carroll for M Boyle, (59), F O’Sullivan for G Dooley, (66), M Heffernan for C Walsh, (73)

KILDARE: P McKenna; T Finnerty, S Leacy, S Christiansen; R Boran, C Derivan, P Dolan; C McCabe, J Travers; J Byrne, G Keegan, B Byrne; J Burke, J Sheridan, K Aherne

Subs: S Ryan for K Aherne, (half-time), D Qualter for J Burke (inj, 48).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).